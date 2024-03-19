Games Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

10 a.m. — NU vs UP (men)

12 p.m. — Ateneo vs UST (men)

2 p.m. — NU vs UP (women)

4 p.m. — Ateneo vs UST (women)

AFTER snatching the baton from favored bets, unbeaten University of Santo Tomas (UST) has no plans of surrendering the leadership when it shores up its drive in the crucial second round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) Season 86 women’s volleyball tournament Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Golden Tigresses owned the first round with a 7-0 wipeout, including massive stunners on reigning champion De La Salle University and intact powerhouse National University (NU) to issue a strong statement to its mad seriousness of ending a 14-year drought. It’s the first sweep of UST in the Final Four era but the real battle is just getting started.

The UST Golden Tigresses made short work of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the first round via sweep with super rookie and top MVP contender Angeline Poyos leading the way behind her career-best 26 points.

This time, Ms. Poyos is anticipating a larger target on her back, not only from the Blue Eagles at 2-5 eager to stay in Final Four contention but from the rest of the hungry UAAP pack.

Meanwhile in the first game, NU (5-2) wants to stabilize its redemption bid against the University of the Philippines (1-6) at 2 p.m. after the men’s matches of UST-Ateneo and NU-UP at 10 a.m. and 12 noon, respectively.

The Lady Bulldogs, finalists of the last two seasons, settled for third place in the first round after shellacking losses to rivals De La Salle and UST. — John Bryan Ulanday