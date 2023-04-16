LONDON — Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in his incredible debut season in the Premier League when his two goals helped his side to beat Leicester City 3-1 and move to within three points of leaders Arsenal on Saturday.

The Norwegian’s brace took his tally to 32 goals for the season, equalling the record total for a 38-game season, with reigning champions City still having eight league games remaining.

In the race to finish in the top four, third-placed Newcastle United slumped to a 3-0 defeat at a resurgent Aston Villa but were relieved when fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur later went down 3-2 at home to relegation battlers Bournemouth.

Frank Lampard suffered a third consecutive defeat since returning to Chelsea as interim manager in the wake of Graham Potter’s sacking, his side losing 2-1 at home to a Brighton & Hove Albion side still in the hunt for European qualification.

Southampton’s 10-year stay in the top flight is in grave danger of ending as the bottom club went down 2-0 at home to almost-safe Crystal Palace for whom Eberechi Eze scored twice to maintain Roy Hodgson’s 100% record since taking charge.

Fourth-from-bottom Everton remain in the mire after losing 3-1 at home to Fulham.

Wolverhampton Wanderers hoisted themselves further clear of the relegation zone with a 2-0 home win against Brentford.

With Arsenal in action at West Ham United on Sunday, Manchester City seized their chance to apply more pressure by dismantling 19th-placed Leicester before halftime. — Reuters