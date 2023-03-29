Marcos creates inter-agency task force and orders agencies, LGUs to support event

THE PHILIPPINE government is “all in” for the hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10.

President Marcos assured the full commitment to the global extravaganza by creating an inter-agency task force and directing all government agencies and local government units to support the hosting via Administrative Order (AO) No. 5 last Monday.

To be headed by Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Richard Bachmann, the said body is tasked to “streamline, integrate, harmonize, and coordinate all government efforts for the effective preparation and successful participation of all delegates.”

“The successful organization and hosting of the Fiba Basketball World Cup 2023 require the involvement, coordination, and support of all concerned government agencies, local government units (LGUs), and the private sector,” the order said.

Mr. Bachmann and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio welcomed this development, saying this will help ensure that the Philippines delivers “the best World Cup hosting.”

“The PSC continues to commit its support and cooperation for the successful hosting of the Games, and to work hand-in-hand with the SBP and other vital agencies, with the ultimate objective of creating an amazing basketball environment that unites people and encourages them to Win for All’,” said Mr. Bachmann.

The PSC chair will be joined by heads or designated representatives from the Foreign Affairs, Health, Interior and Local Government, Public Works and Highways, Tourism and Transportation Departments, Bureau of Customs, Bureau of Immigration, Philippine National Police and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority in the task force.

The order also mandates all departments, bureaus, agencies or instrumentalities of the government, including government-owned or -controlled corporations, and state universities and colleges to “extend full support and assistance” to the hosting preparations while also encouraging LGUs. NGOs and the private sector to “lend their full cooperation and support.”

According to the AO, funds necessary for the implementation of the order will be “charged against available appropriations of the agencies concerned, subject to existing budgeting, accounting, and auditing laws, rules, and regulations.”

“This will aid the SBP immensely in the homestretch of our preparations for hosting the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023,” Mr. Panlilio said.

“Likewise, the President’s encouragement of local government units, non-government organizations (NGOs), and the private sector to lend their cooperation to the SBP will help ensure the successful hosting of the FIBA Basketball World Cup for it to be a source of pride and joy for the Filipino people,” he added. — Olmin Leyba