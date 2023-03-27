Converge, UP men’s baseball team announce partnership

CONVERGE ICT Solutions Inc., continues its commitment to boosting sports excellence in the Philippines as they announce their sponsorship of the University of the Philippines men’s baseball team for the 85th season of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

After years of ranking last in the league, revival efforts have taken place for the team, including the inauguration of a brand new 21,750 square-meter baseball field located on the UP campus. Along with an augmented coaching staff headed by coach Anthony Dizer, Jr., improved training equipment, and an emphasis on discipline and integrity.

“This solidifies the Converge legacy of supporting collegiate sports and investing in young talent. We are proud to back the UP men’s baseball team on their campaign for the championship title in this 85th UAAP Season. Converge is with you all the way!,” says Dennis Anthony Uy, Converge CEO and co-founder.

Mr. Dizer’s squad already made headlines after beating defending champion De La Salle University in the league’s opening match. This breakthrough win was followed by a back-to-back win against Adamson University and league co-leader Ateneo de Manila University, which sent the team to an improved 3-0 record. The squad seeks to continue its success throughout the league as the team competes for the championship title.

UP men’s baseball team manager Mike Asuncion believes that the future of the team is potentially bright with the Converge ICT Solution partnership, stating, “This milestone initiative is definitely a step in the right direction. The competent development of baseball in the Philippines is long overdue, and we are thankful that Converge has taken the lead.

Mr. Dizer added, “the support of Converge will truly be significant as this will pave the way for the UP baseball team’s unhampered training as we commit to a performance that we will all be proud of on the ongoing season as well as the future seasons.”