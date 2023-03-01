Games Today

(PhilSports Arena)

4 p.m. — Choco Mucho vs Cignal

6:30 p.m. — Petro Gazz vs F2 Logistics

F2 Logistics will try to reclaim a share of the lead with Creamline as it tackles an inconsistent but dangerous Petro Gazz today (March 2) in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at the PhilSports Arena

The Cargo Movers were coming off a 25-23, 25-20, 25-23 win over the Cignal HD Spikers Saturday that the former hope to sustain with a victory in their 6:30 p.m. showdown with the Angels, who are in the middle of the pack with a 2-2 card.

Kianna Dy was exceptional in that win as she fired 22 points that not only lifted her team to its fourth win in five outings but also gave her confidence back after starting the season slow.

“I’m currently getting my confidence back. It’s very important,” said Ms. Dy. And that confidence is what F2 Logistics coach Regine Diego wants to build up not just with Ms. Dy but also to the rest of the team.

Petro Gazz Angels, the Reinforced Conference titlist, for its part, is out to bounce back from a heartbreaking 21-25, 31-29, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 defeat to PLDT High Speed Hitters last week and rekindle its flickering semifinals hopes.

In the other game at 4 p.m., Choco Mucho (2-2) and Cignal (1-4) will face off with an aim of trying to bolster their respective campaign. — Joey Villar