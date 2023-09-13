THE PHILIPPINES is eyeing to replicate, if not eclipse, its solid silver medal finish the last time chess was held in the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China 13 years ago as it braces for battle in the Hangzhou Games set Sept. 23 to Oct. 8.

The country is fielding a 10-strong squad spearheaded by Grandmasters Mark Paragua, John Paul Gomez and Darwin Laylo and Woman GM Janelle Mae Frayna as it tries to get a fair share of the five gold medals staked in the event.

The categories to be fought at in Hangzhou are men’s team standard, individual and team rapid and women’s individual rapid and team standard.

In 2010, the Filipinos, then headed by Wesley So and composed of GMs Eugene Torre, Joey Antonio, Mr. Gomez and Mr. Laylo, came out of nowhere in snatching a men’s team silver.

They finished behind the mighty Chinese and shockingly ahead of another powerhouse India.

But the Indians have since improved by leaps and bounds in the last decade and have produced two bronze medal teams in both the men’s and women’s divisions of last year’s World Chess Olympiad in Chennai, India and three players in the top 20.

It included World No. 8 Dommaraju Gukesh and No. 19 and FIDE World Cup runner up Rameshbabu Praggnandhaa, who will be part of India’s squad in Hangzhou.

And the country no longer has Mr. So, who has since moved and represented the United States for years.

The Filipinos, who will also be composed of Paulo Bersamina, Jem Garcia, Bernadette Galas, Shania Mae Mendoza, Jan Jodilyn Fronda and Marie Antoinette San Diego, however, isn’t giving up on hope.

“We’ll do our best,” said national coach GM Jayson Gonzales. — Joey Villar