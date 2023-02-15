BLACKLIST International has announced its partnership with esports organization G2 Esports. The partnership will kick off with the launch of G2 Blacklist — a co-branded team set to compete in League of Legends: Wild Rift, operating out of the Philippines.

As the official esports division of Tier One Entertainment, Blacklist International aims to establish itself as the leading destination for the world’s top esports athletes. The company has prioritized forming partnerships with top-notch organizations that share its vision and have a proven track record of fielding championship-winning teams.

The Berlin-based G2 Esports has a demonstrated ability to assemble championship contenders across popular titles such as League of Legends, CS:GO, and Rocket League.

Blacklist has already made significant waves in the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang and Call of Duty Mobile spaces. With G2 looking to capitalize on the exponential growth of the mobile esports market in Southeast Asia.

The partnership will be supported by a collaboration with world-renowned Philippine street artist Juanito “Quiccs” Maiquez for a bespoke and exclusive art piece. On top of that, Tier One Entertainment and G2 aim to launch a brand new series from Tier One Studios called The Bootcamp, which will document the journey of the Wild Rift squad.

The newly announced roster of G2 Blacklist will be debuting in the Phase 2 Qualifiers of the Wild Rift League Asia on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023.