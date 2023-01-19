LAURI Markkanen returned to the lineup and lifted the Utah Jazz to a 126-103 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with 34 points and 12 rebounds on Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

Markkanen, back after missing two games due to hip issues, scored the first seven points of the game during a 9-0 Jazz run and proceeded to hit 11 of 20 field-goal attempts, 6 of 8 3-point shots and 6 of 6 free throws.

Utah, which shot 51.7 percent from the field and nailed 19 of 32 (59.4 percent) shots from 3-point range, evened its record at 24-24 with its fourth win in five outings. The Jazz won the season series over the Clippers 3-1. — Reuters