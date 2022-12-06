THE BLU BOYS may have missed the bus to the Super Round of the recently concluded men’s softball World Cup, but they gave the country a reason to celebrate with their Top 10 finish.

Without a win in their first five games, featuring a close 0-1 setback to eventual third placer United States, and then bowing, 1-3, to Cuba, the CebuanaLhuillier-backed Blu Boys posted back-to-back victories later on, shutting down higher-ranked Denmark, 8-0, before blanking South Africa, 4-0, for a respectable finish.

Denmark is ranked 10th, while South Africa is at 11th.

The Philippines was the lowest-ranked qualifier at 21st among the 12 teams that played in the competition and its performance should improve its ranking.

Canada and Australia will contest the championship, with the USA finishing off defending champion Argentina, 2-0, for third place.

“Our participation here was a good opportunity for the boys to test themselves against the world’s best teams. I am very elated with their performance particularly their games against Denmark and South Africa. A Top 10 finish in a team sport in any world competition is always something to be proud of,” said ASAPHIL president Jean Henri Lhuillier, the long-time backer of softball in the country.

“Hats off to the boys for giving it their best and to ASAPHIL for making it happen. I want to make special mention of our pitcher Leo Barredo, he played at par with the top pitchers in the world,” Mr. Lhuillier said.