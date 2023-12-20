OSIAS “SHAZ” BARROSO, JR., a danseur and choreographer best known as a founding member of Ballet Manila and prima ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde’s long-time dancing partner, died on Saturday, Dec. 16. He was 58.

In honor of their former co-artistic director, Ballet Manila posted a short tribute for him on Facebook two days after his death.

“The role we in Ballet Manila will remember him for will be as the exacting yet compassionate rehearsal master, a most generous mentor, constant friend. Thank you for your life of and in dance, Shaz,” the post said.

In October, the company held the event Dance for Shaz: A Celebration of a Life in Dance, which commemorated his long-time service to Philippine ballet. It featured 22 dance groups led by Ballet Manila, of which Mr. Barroso was co-artistic director until his retirement in 2021 following a stroke.

Known by many as “Teacher Shaz,” he started dancing ballet at the relatively old age of 18, and worked hard at it until he eventually became known as the “Ballerina’s Prince” for always putting his partner first in a performance.

“I think that the number one duty of the male classical dancer is to present the ballerina well. If I can’t do that first, then my solo variations and my coda suffer because I feel I did not do the job right. I want my ballerinas to look good,” Mr. Barroso once said, according to the Ballet Manila archives.

After retiring from the stage in the mid-2000s, he channeled more of his time and energy into choreography and teaching. He created the neoclassical piece In Quest as part of Ballet Manila’s debut program in 1995 and would later also choreograph Tatlong Kuwento ni Basyang for the company. He was also widely celebrated for his work in Ecole.

To generations of students at the Lisa Macuja School of Ballet and dancers at Ballet Manila, “Teacher Shaz” was a strict and demanding mentor and coach. He was focused on drawing out the best from his students.

Ms. Macuja-Elizalde lamented the passing of her good friend in a Facebook post, with the caption: “No more suffering. No more pain. Shaz, I love you. I miss you. And I promise I will take very good care of what we built together.” — Brontë H. Lacsamana