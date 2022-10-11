Games Today

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

12 p.m. — EAC vs Letran

3 p.m. — San Beda vs UPHSD

LYCEUM of the Philippines University (LPU) survived another thriller and brushed back Arellano U, 82-80, yesterday to continue to cling to solo second place in NCAA Season 98 at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

Patrick Montano, John Barba and Mclaude Guadaña fired 16, 15 and 14 points, respectively, to power the Pirates to their seventh victory against two defeats, or half a game behind the league-leading College of St. Benilde Blazers (7-1).

The win also came two days off another scare — an 82-79 win over San Sebastian — that LPU coach Gilbert Malabanan hopes would toughen up the team.

“We’re expecting more experiences close games like this one because we know this will test the composure of my players,” said Malabanan.

The Pirates though could have blown the Chiefs out as early as the third quarter when they built 13-point leads.

But their intimidating man-to-man defense lost steam and their once humming offense turned sour that allowed AU to make a big run late and close the gap.

LPU though made the stops when it mattered and hit the shoots when needed to preserve the win. “My concern was our defense because we sometimes relax. That’s what happened in this game,” said Malabanan.

The Pirates thus finished their first-round campaign at No. 2, which was in start contrast to a season ago when it wound up at ninth or second to last.

Malabanan though vowed to not let the their recent successes get into the heads of his charges.

“I always let the player think that we’re at the bottom and we need to win every game against every opponent we face,” he said.

The Chiefs slipped to 4-5. — J. Villar

The scores:

LPU 82 — Montano 16, Barba 15, Guadana 14, Valdez 9, Umali 7, Bravo 7, Larupay 6, Penafiel 4, Cunanan 3, Navarro 1, Villegas 0

AU 80 — Doromal 21, Menina 14, Abastillas 12, Flores 11, Oftana 8, Mantua 8, Tolentino 4, Mallari 2, Oliva 0, Antonio 0

Quarterscores: 22-19; 44-42; 70-58; 82-80