CEBUANA LHUILLIER showed its serious intent to support pickleball as it fielded a team in the Pickle Yard Conference League that unfurled over the weekend.

The Cebuana Lhuillier Gems’ first two matches will come against the Born2Win Forex Bulls and the PhilEx Vanguards.

“For many years, Cebuana Lhuillier has believed in the power of sports to inspire communities and develop Filipino talent,” said Cebuana Lhuillier chief Jean Henri Lhuillier, who has been a regular supporter of other disciplines like softball and tennis.

“The launch of the Pickle Yard Conference League is an exciting milestone for pickleball in the Philippines, and we are proud to be part of this historic moment through the Cebuana Lhuillier Gems. Our team reflects our commitment to supporting athletes and helping elevate the sport to new heights,” he added.

Composing the Gems’ roster are Hakim Boloto, Arianne Gajasan, Sofia Nipa, Diana Hughes, Jessy Ysyldjre Lira, and Cyrill Dinle Robeniol with Grace Woo as team manager.

Pickleball has been steadily gaining traction in the Philippines in recent years, with a growing number of courts, clubs, and community tournaments emerging across the country.

Known for its fast-paced rallies and accessibility for players of all ages, the sport has quickly developed a dedicated following among both recreational athletes and seasoned racket sport competitors.

And Cebuana Lhuillier has made sure it is lending a big hand to the sport’s gradual growth. — Joey Villar