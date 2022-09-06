TNT, the winningest team in the inaugural season of the PBA 3×3, braces for tough battles in Season 2 against 11 rivals who all bulked up in the season.

The Tropang Giga retained the tested group of Almond Vosotros, Lervin Flores, Samboy de Leon, Gryann Mendoza, Ping Exciminiano and Ray Mark Acuno for the new season that starts Saturday at the Robinsons Antipolo.

The rest of the field acquired reinforcements in a bid to give TNT, champion of the Third Conference and winner of five legs in the inaugural season, a run for its money.

Meralco brought in Reymar Caduyac, Leo de Vera and Ken Mocon to join Tonino Gonzaga and Alfred Batino while Purefoods signed JR Alabanza and Chris de Chavez to team up with Joseph Eriobu and Jed Mendoza and Cavitex added Jorey Napoles into its fold.

San Miguel Beer also kept its old roster led by Ken Bono and Jeff Manday intact while welcoming Raffy Verano.

Two teams are seeing action for the first time in the Blackwater Red President and guest team J&T Express.

Prince Rivero, formerly of Cavitex, and Hubert Cani, formerly of Ginebra spearhead Blackwater while Marvin Hayes, previously with Purefoods, and Joseph Sedurifa, previously with Meralco, banner J&T. — Olmin Leyba