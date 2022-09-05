AE Bob chess team routed Philippine Army, 3-0, and then edged Iligan City via tiebreak to rule the Sen. Manny Pacquiao Tuna Festival Chess team tournament in General Santos over the weekend.

Bob Jones Liwagon spearheaded the title-clinching triumph by stunning national champion and blitz king International Master Daniel Quizon on top board in snatching the champion’s purse worth a cool P200,000.

Also providing the crucial wins were Samson Lim, Jr. and Vince Duane Pascual, who turned back Vince Angelo Medina and Wenlan Temple on the lower boards, respectively.

Iligan caught up with Army on top with 12 match points apiece after edging GM Balinas squad, 2-1, on a win by Cecil Cuevas over Drigo Teves on board two and draws by IM Ronald Bancod and Julius Ablin with GM Joey Antonio and Michael Jan Inigo on boards one and three. They pocket P100,000 for their feat.

Finishing fourth and fifth with 10 match points each were Tiktokers composed of FIDE Master Arden Reyes and his younger brother Chester Neil and Rhenz Rheann Auza and Bukidnon comprising of Jeriel Manlimbana, Randolph Christopher Daluata and Bryan Jose.

Rounding out the top 10 were University of Santo Tomas, Ligon All Stars, GM Balinas, Negros B, MP Team and Army. — Joey Villar