BUILDERS Warehouse-Santo Tomas notched its first win in historic fashion, scoring a 71-point rout of hapless AMA Online in a 150-79 win in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D League Aspirants Cup on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Sherwin Concepcion led the way with a triple-double of 14 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as the Growling Tigers scored the all-time second-highest winning margin in the PBA D-League behind Tanduay after its 76-point win against Zark’s Burgers in 2017, 141-65.

Nic Cabanero backstopped him with 19 markers and five assists as eight more players barged into double digits for Santo Tomas that kept its playoff bid alive at 1-4.

In the second game, EcoOil-La Salle clinched a playoff berth after a close 72-69 win over Adalem Construction-St. Clare.

Gilas Pilipinas stalwart Kevin Quiambao starred for the Green Archers, finishing with 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists including the go-ahead bucket in the last 9.3 seconds.

The Green Archers followed up their big win against NCAA champion Letran to improve to 4-2.

“We’re tired, but this game is very important for both teams. At least nakaangat kami sa quarters,” added mentor Derick Pumaren.

Winless AMA Online has been eliminated at 0-6 while also playoff-bound St. Clare slid to 3-3. — John Bryan Ulanday

The Scores:

First Game

Builders Warehouse-UST 150 — Cabanero 19, Wilson 18, Crisostomo 15, Concepcion 14, Manaytay 13, Baclaan 11, Herrera 10, Mantua 10, Pangilinan 9, Gesalem 9, Santos 7, Escobido 6, Stevens 4, Manalang 3, Canoy 2.

AMA Online 79 — Pineda 13, Baclig 13, D. Cruz 11, Malones 7, Villamor 6, Kapunan 5, De Vera 5, Gile 5, Camay 3, Yambao 3, Palana 3, K. Cruz 2, Ceniza 2, R. Cruz 1, Fuentes 0.

Quarterscores: 36-20, 72-34, 117-60, 150-79.

Second Game

EcoOil-La Salle 72 — Quiambao 18, Manuel 11, Austria 10, Buensalida 9, Macalalag 6, Cortez 6, Estacio 5, Abadam 4, Nwankwo 3, Alao 0.

Adalem-St. Clare 69 — Fontanilla 14, Sablan 12, Manacho 10, Rojas 10, Estacio 6, Gamboa 6, Estrada 4, Sumagaysay 3, Ndong 2, Lopez 2, Tapenio 0.

Quarterscores: 16-13, 30-35, 51-52, 72-69.

Third Game

NU 78 — Clemente 13, Malonzo 12, Enriquez 11, Casinillo 10, Minerva 10, Mahinay 9, John 9, Manansala 4, Galinato 0, Padrones 0, Tibayan 0, Ramos 0, Libang 0, Gloria 0, Crisostomo 0.

Arellano 64 — Flores 14, Doromal 13, Mantua 8, Mallari 7, Menina 7, Valencia 4, Lustina 4, Oftana 3, Tolentino 2, Balo 2, Talampas 0, Mamaradio 0.

Quarterscores: 19-14, 34-36, 53-50, 78-64.