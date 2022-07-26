WITNESS RLC Residences raise the bar yet again as it joins this year’s most awaited global triathlon event in Cebu as part of the run leg.

“We are thrilled to be part of this year’s event, as this is a testament to how RLC Residences has come full circle in the game of elevating the lives of people who they build condominiums for,” RLC Residences Head of Marketing and Chief Integration Officer, Karen Cesario shares.

Not many know, but RLC Residences has been part of the first Ironman held in Cebu in 2012, through its project AmiSa Private Residences. AmiSa Private Residences, a destination home located in Mactan, Cebu has since then been part of this three-part race, welcoming triathletes as they take on the course’s run phase along the breathtaking views of the Punta Engano coastline.

The Amisa Private Residences has been part of the run course of the IRONMAN 70.3 since it moved to Cebu in 2012.

This year, RLC Residences has taken a more active part in Ironman 70.3 as it lines up a number of activities for participants and spectators alike. Visitors of Ironman’s 4-day expo are in for a treat, with exclusive RLC Residences merchandise up for grabs designed to beat the heat and much ideal for sports fans & enthusiasts.

“Participants of this year’s Ironman 70.3 coming from various parts of the globe, will surely find the run interesting”. We hope to continue to be able to showcase this wonderful home and the many possibilities it presents to investors,” Cesario shares. Moreso now as Tower D comes with all the upgrades in the living spaces and amenities.

And to cap off RLC Residences’ participation in this year’s Ironman is the creation of its Triathlon team composed of athletic enthusiasts from Robinsons Land Corporation’s various business units. Headlined by RLC Residences’ Brand Management Head, Dan Carlo Torres, the team hopes to inspire the RLC Residences community to pursue an active and healthy lifestyle.