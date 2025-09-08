FROM navigating new technologies to expanding markets, executives across industries in the Philippines have plenty to look forward to. BusinessWorld asked them to share what excites them most in the years ahead.

Compiled by reporters Revin Mikhael D. Ochave, Sheldeen Joy Talavera, Ashley Erika O. Jose, and Beatriz Marie D. Cruz

LIPAD CEO Noel F. Manankil

OVER the next three years, we are highly focused on two transformative initiatives that will significantly enhance both land connectivity and passenger experience at Clark International Airport (CRK). Foremost among these is the anticipated launch of the Manila–Clark (CRK) express train service. This project of the Department of Transportation is a true game-changer in multimodal transport infrastructure and is expected to enhance accessibility to CRK. While we remain committed to delivering an enjoyable and seamless journey within the terminal, the express train directly addresses the growing demand for increased land connectivity vis-à-vis the growing number of flights that operate at CRK.

Jonathan Jack R. Madrid, president and CEO, Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines

CONTINUING to deliver on the baseline targets of Roadmap 2028, our industry has been growing steadily in revenue year after year. That momentum allows us to invest in developing Filipino talent for the next generation of work. We are moving into a period where AI is no longer just a support tool but an active partner that can make decisions and orchestrate processes. This shift will create more high-value jobs that require critical thinking, adaptability, and empathy. With strong collaboration between government, industry, and academe, we have an opportunity to reinforce the Philippines as a global leader in digital services.

Philippine Nickel Industry Association Chairman and Carrascal Nickel Corp. President and CEO Antonio L. Co

I AM LOOKING forward to sustained growth across our portfolio — particularly in mining, where gold, copper, and nickel continue to offer strong long-term value. We are committed to advancing world-class operations that highlight the Philippines’ potential as a key player in the global minerals supply chain. At the same time, we see expanding opportunities in the hospitality and food sectors, driven by a revitalized domestic market and renewed investor confidence. Across all ventures, our focus is on creating long-term value, elevating Filipino excellence, and contributing meaningfully to inclusive national development — while continuing to uplift the communities where we operate.

Eric T. Francia, president & CEO, ACEN Corp.

THE PHILIPPINES’ growing momentum in regional competitiveness — driven by advances in sustainable development, digital infrastructure, and tourism — presents an exciting path forward. At the Ayala Group, we’re leveraging synergies across our ecosystem to help transform key sectors that matter to national progress. ACEN, for our part, remains deeply committed to accelerating the country’s transition to a low-carbon future, enabling inclusive growth through renewable energy, and supporting communities as they adapt to a more resilient and sustainable economy.

Globe Telecom, Inc. President and CEO Carl Raymond R. Cruz

I’M EXCITED to lead Globe through its next phase of transformation, moving from being primarily a connectivity provider to becoming the Philippines’ most trusted and admired digital solutions platform. We’ll deepen our core strengths in mobile data, fiber broadband, and enterprise connectivity, while scaling new growth engines in cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and digital platforms.

Canon Marketing (Philippines), Inc. President and CEO Anuj Aggarwal

TO BECOME a $100-million company in the Philippines.

PLDT Inc. Chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan

I LOOK FORWARD to growing our agriculture business, which I believe holds enormous promise for our people. And also to PLDT’s centennial, which we’ll celebrate three years from now, in 2028 — prompting us to think not just about the immediate future, but about the next century.

Rick Santos, chairman and CEO, Santos Knight Frank

I THINK in the real estate side, I am really excited about the redevelopment of the Makati Central Business District and some of the changes in the zoning laws. I’m also excited about some of the new infrastructure and developments being planned so that’s great for the big cities like Makati or Bonifacio Global City (BGC). I think the other thing I’m excited about is the data center market, which will bring a lot more capital and jobs and connectivity here.

Jie C. Espinosa country manager, CBRE Philippines

I’M EXCITED to see how developers are starting to really pay attention to quality, Because overall, you go around the city, the quality that you see in areas like Fort Bonifacio… you’re starting to see it in Ortigas, and now it’s spreading to Quezon City. So ultimately, that will really change the landscape. It will change the behavior of most occupiers.

James M. Montenegro, country manager, Chroma Hospitality, Inc.

IN THE PHILIPPINE CONTEXT, I’m most excited about the rise of locally branded lifestyle hotels. With brands like Grafik Hotel Collection — one of our own — and others developed by key hospitality players, there’s a real opportunity to reshape the country’s hotel landscape. I firmly believe that lifestyle hotels capture the cultural strengths of the Filipino hotelier — showcasing our authenticity, creativity, and heartfelt care for guests. These hotels aren’t just places to stay; they’re immersive reflections of who we are and how we host.

Mober Technology Pte., Inc. CEO Dennis O. Ng

WE’VE ALREADY proven that green logistics can scale, now we’re focused on making it more accessible. What excites me most is helping others make the shift. We’re opening our infrastructure and tech to support small truckers and partners who want to electrify their fleet. That’s how we create real industry change.

Ross Joseph J. Romanillos, president and CEO of CTP Construction and Mining Corp.

I AM MOST excited about the opportunity to continue building a company that puts people at the heart of progress. We remain committed to providing stable and dignified livelihoods for our employees and creating lasting impact in the rural communities where we operate. In the years ahead, we aim to further integrate sustainability into our operations — strengthening our contributions to environmental protection, community development, and inclusive growth.

Emmanuel V. Rubio, president and CEO, Meralco PowerGen Corp.

OVER the next three years, I’m most excited about how MGEN is accelerating its growth while contributing meaningfully to the country’s energy transition. We are scaling up our renewable energy portfolio significantly — led by landmark projects like MTerra Solar. At the same time, we continue to optimize and diversify our entire generation mix to ensure long-term reliability, affordability, and sustainability. With each project, we move closer to our vision of energy security for the Philippines, powered by a diversified portfolio and strengthened by strong partnerships and purpose-driven growth.

Jettson P. Yu, founder and CEO, PRIME Philippines

THE MOST exciting part for me is how the series of events globally will evolve, because of two things: artificial intelligence (AI) and war. When there’s war, the response across all sectors is to innovate and accelerate research and development to be ahead. Then you have AI, which is also an accelerator of innovation. So I’m very excited to see how this would shape the evolution of mankind.

Catherine A. Ilagan, president and CEO, Filinvest Alabang, Inc.

THE NEXT few years will be transformative for FAI. There’s a lot happening across our townships, and it’s exciting to see the momentum build. In Filinvest City, a major telco company will soon start building their new campus headquarters, and that’s a real game-changer, which will mean more jobs, more movement, and a stronger business ecosystem in the Metro South. In Clark, Filinvest Mimosa Plus is becoming the go-to leisure destination in the area, with retail projects opening soon and luxury residential living that offers a country club lifestyle. Over in Cebu, CDM continues to ride the wave of growth, welcoming major locators and expanding its footprint.

ING Philippines Country Manager Jun Palanca

THE CONVERGENCE of sustainability, digital innovation, and regional connectivity is reshaping the growth trajectory for our clients, our country, and ING itself. Over the next three years, we have a unique opportunity to move beyond adaptation and help drive meaningful impact — whether by accelerating the energy transition, supporting the digitalization of industries, or enabling cross-border investment that unlocks jobs and opportunities for Filipinos.

Jerry G. Ngo, East West Banking Corp. CEO

TECHNOLOGY continues to reshape banking by driving greater ease, efficiency, speed, and precision, enabling us to serve more people, more meaningfully, and at greater scale. As digital tools become increasingly embedded in everyday life, we see clear opportunities to accelerate digital adoption, elevate customer experiences, and expand access in underbanked areas, ultimately helping more Filipinos fulfill their dreams.

DragonFi Co-Founder and CEO Jon Carlo C. Lim

AT DRAGONFI, we’re thrilled to be the first broker-dealer in the Philippines accredited as a PERA (Personal Equity and Retirement Account) administrator. We’re targeting the launch of our PERA offering by October 2025, and we see this as a game-changer for long-term savings and capital market development in the country.

Arlo G. Sarmiento, CEO, Vivant Corp.

ADVANCING KEY PROJECTS that will shape our energy and water portfolio for years to come. In power, we’re scaling up renewable energy — starting with our first large-scale solar project in Luzon and wind farm in Northern Samar, which will diversify our generation mix and strengthen our presence in the national grid. We also have plans to expand our capacity in the off-grid market solidifying our lead as one of the largest players in the sector. We believe with our investments in these small islands, we would see more progress in the region in the next few years.

Kurt Lenard T. Gutierrez, co-founder and CEO, Dormy PH

FIRST & FOREMOST -— I’m really excited on how Gen Z will shift consumer & B2B trends as they enter the workforce, this tech-native, highly-entrepreneurial generation will surely make waves on digging the PH deeper into the digital space.

SMC Chairman and CEO Ramon S. Ang

OVER the next few years, people will begin to see and feel the results of the work we have been doing. Our expanded food manufacturing operations will make quality, affordable food available to more families. More Battery Energy Storage facilities will also come online. This will strengthen our grid and bring reliable power even to the farthest communities. Travel will also be easier and safer. SLEX TR-4 will be partially open, cutting travel time to Southern Luzon. MRT-7 will also be fully operational. This will ease the daily commute for thousands in Bulacan and help decongest Metro Manila. More importantly, we will be nearing completion of the New Manila International Airport project and its supporting infrastructure. This will not only transform air travel but also unlock our country’s full economic potential and competitiveness in the region.

Dante R. Bravo, president – Philippine Nickel Industry Association president and CEO – Global Ferronickel Holdings, Inc.

I AM MOST EXCITED about the opportunity to further align our operations with the country’s industrialization goals, particularly as global demand for critical minerals like nickel continues to grow. We aim to responsibly expand our operations so we can create more jobs, uplift more communities, and contribute more significantly to rural development — through infrastructure support, education, health services, and local enterprise stimulation. The next three years present a crucial window to deepen our impact — anchored on sustainability, innovation, and meaningful national progress.

Packworks Co-Founder Ibba Bernardo

WHAT energizes me: turning sari‑sari stores into digital-lifeline hubs

I’m excited that in the next three years over a million Filipinos will see their local sari‑sari stores not just as retail outlets but as community nodes offering banking, medicine, solar-powered connectivity, fintech, and more. As my fellow co-founder, Hubert Yap, said in BusinessWorld before, “We see sari‑sari stores of the future as pharmacies, power plants, and banks,” I believe this could become reality within just two years.

Francis Giles B. Puno, president and COO, First Gen Corp.

WE’RE EXCITED about expanding our renewable energy capacity and leveraging our diversified RE portfolio. We are building up our energy sources to grow to 13 gigawatts by 2030. We are excited because over the next three years, we expect to reap the benefits from our aggressive drilling campaign for more geothermal energy sources. Moreover, construction of our planned 50-MW solar facility in Batangas, will go full swing this year.

Carlos Aboitiz, chief corporate services officer, Aboitiz Power Corp.

I’M EXCITED about AboitizPower’s growth story. We have initiated a comprehensive growth strategy, involving investments in our RE platform, new technologies such as natural gas, pump storage hydro, and battery energy storage systems, our DU franchise expansion in Davao, brownfield expansions in baseload thermal, and many more. In the next three years, we aim to have a larger, more diverse business delivering more sustainable, profitable growth for our shareholders, while delivering greater energy security, affordability, and sustainability to the Filipino people.