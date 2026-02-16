By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

With more than 70% of the country’s economy generated in household consumption, many consider the Philippines a consumer-driven economy. This fact is magnified by the nearly 1,000 malls present in the country, which only goes to show the Filipinos’ reverence for shopping and dining out as something they do to relax and can’t live without. For decades, malls in the Philippines have been a signifier of progress in the area it is built, while providing a social hub and refuge from the country’s scorching heat.

These traditional malls that were once defined primarily by department stores, fashion boutiques, and food courts, however, are slowly being phased out by developers in favor of multi-functional commercial hubs.

“A traditional mall is primarily retail- or shopping-driven, anchored by supermarkets or department stores, with fashion concepts and some food-and-beverage (F&B) establishments and specialty stores. It is also usually an enclosed box-type format,” Rockwell Land Corp. Vice-President for Retail Development Christine T. Coqueiro told BusinessWorld in an email. “While a multi-functional commercial hub highlights the idea of blending work and play. These are developments that weave together shopping, dining, living and working. Its goal is to give customers a unique experience.”

Even though the pandemic accelerated this development, experts have predicted this phenomenon to happen. While data for Philippine malls are scarce in this area, retailers in the United States are expected to close up to 80,000 stores by 2028, according to financial services firm UBS Global. Perhaps more concerning, data from Capital One Shopping Research predicts that up to 87% large shopping malls will close over the next decade.

Several factors can be attributed to this trend, the most significant of which is the rise of online shopping. For some, online shopping is much more convenient than going to a traditional mall, especially if one is looking for a particularly elusive item. Rather than walking around a mall for hours searching, it’s typically straightforward to find similar products through online stores without the hassle of spending money on gas or stuck navigating large crowds.

Online shopping is slowly integrating the traditional mall’s social features as well. It is true that friends and families could still meet, visit the food court, and see a movie together in traditional malls. But, due to the younger generations’ preference to connect through social media and online games, malls are somehow set aside as a primary place to socialize. Today, social media platforms have become central to digital socializing, and social selling has emerged as a popular online shopping experience.

Another factor for this shift is the increasing cost of operating brick-and-mortar stores compared to e-commerce sites. Conducting business in a brick-and-mortar store comes with significantly higher expenses, including rent, utilities, staffing, and day-to-day maintenance. Thus, the rising costs of operating physical retail spaces are prompting many brands to abandon malls and shift toward e-commerce platforms instead.

This has pushed malls to redefine themselves into commercial spaces or mixed-used developments that meet diverse needs of the market.

“We have already started to veer away from the very traditional box-typed mall formats already,” Ms. Coqueiro explained. “With stiff competition, there’s a need to get creative and set ourselves apart from the rest. While it was the pandemic that accelerated e-commerce, its end is what drove more experience-driven shopping concepts — thus giving rise to more multi-functional commercial hubs. A great example of this would be The Proscenium which is home to an office building, a performing arts theater, residential units, a fashion school and restaurants and bars. The area feels alive and vibrant from the wee hours of the morning until late in the evening.”

Due to these factors, mall owners are pursuing strategies to evolve along with the retail environment, according to a study conducted by the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Traditional malls still have strong fundamentals that make them appealing to developers, such as their locations in mature markets, minimal direct competition, and access to robust regional transportation networks, including state and local highways.

Ms. Coqueiro also added that the focus, format and key performance indicators of the two concepts are completely different, as they have varied purposes. Malls are primarily focused on revenue and traffic, while commercial hubs are more experience-driven.

“[Mixed-use developments] are great for retail/F&B establishments because with office employees and residents as the immediate catchment, there is a captive market. And it is a market that usually has a strong affinity for the retail and the area as a whole since there is that feeling of ownership and belonging. Having the three elements present — live, work, and play — contributes to the profitability of this format,” she expounded.

This distinction in focus and purpose highlights the growing emphasis on experience-driven environments, setting the stage for a deeper look at how these spaces prioritize lifestyle over mere transactions.

“It’s all about the unique lifestyle experience that these spaces bring to the customers, rather than the more transactional environment that a traditional mall format offers,” Ms. Coqueiro said.

In addition, IEDC’s analysis of nearly 400 malls that have closed since 1980 has found that none have ever reopened in their original form. Instead, developers have been forced to rethink and repurpose these massive properties. Nearly a third were renovated and comprehensively re-tenanted, though with mixed results. Around 18% were demolished and replaced with new retail formats, most commonly big-box power centers. Another 11% were integrated with other uses to improve occupancy levels, essentially making them mixed-use developments.

“One of the biggest challenges is to make sure that you know exactly what your immediate market wants so that all elements that you put in the commercial hub will thrive and feed off each other, creating that energetic and engaged environment,” Ms. Coqueiro commented.

As developers continue to reimagine these spaces rather than abandon them altogether, the question now shifts from whether traditional malls will survive to how they will adapt within an increasingly experience-driven retail landscape.

“I don’t think traditional malls will completely disappear, especially in the Philippines where we have a strong mall culture. However, the malls will definitely evolve to incorporate spaces or pockets that encourage the same social environment that commercial hubs offer,” Ms. Coqueiro concluded.