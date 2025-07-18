Despite economic uncertainties, changing reader expectations, and a media landscape that seemingly transforms with every technological advancement, BusinessWorld has remained a beacon of credibility and integrity for in-depth business journalism in the Philippines. Much of this resilience and tenacity can be credited to the steady leadership and strategic foresight of the multimedia company’s executive vice-president, Lucien C. Dy Tioco.

“When The STAR bought BusinessWorld in 2015, we immediately implemented our multimedia strategies into the paper, which had been bleeding for more than a decade. In just one year, BusinessWorld was taken out of the red by strengthening its hold on the business community and emphasizing the strength of its content,” Mr. Dy Tioco wrote in an article published in a previous anniversary issue of The Philippine STAR.

One key measure of this leadership is how BusinessWorld has not only maintained its readership but also strengthened its position as the preferred platform for advertisers and brands seeking to connect with the country’s business decision-makers.

According to Mr. Dy Tioco, it boils down to three factors: BusinessWorld’s credibility that has been established over the years, the company’s clout and influence over the business community, and the quality of content produced by the paper, which is very attuned to the business community and what it needs.

As a constant advocate for innovation, Mr. Dy Tioco has spearheaded the brand’s timely evolution from a traditional print-based outlet to a full-blown modern multimedia brand capable of resonating with the Philippine business community on various accessible platforms, namely print, online, social media, podcast, and events.

This adaptability was especially evident during the pandemic, when BusinessWorld quickly pivoted to digital-first content.

“In a constantly evolving world and media landscape, BusinessWorld has continued to stand the test of time, embrace disruptions, and serve its audience — government and private sector leaders, industry decision-makers, and top entrepreneurs in the Philippines and even abroad, even better through consistent hard work and innovations,” Mr. Dy Tioco said.

“The multimedia company has been able to expand its offerings because it fully understands that BusinessWorld’s audience needs a constant stream of timely, truthful, and substantial information that will further grow and nurture their learning. And they need to get these easily wherever they choose to,” he added.

Among the most notable projects initiated under Mr. Dy Tioco’s lead are the series of fora that have expanded BusinessWorld’s influence beyond the printed page and into boardrooms, policy discussions, and strategy sessions across the country. The paper’s flagship events, the annual BusinessWorld Economic Forum and Forecast forum, have been anticipated occasions for both the public and private sectors as a platform for high-level dialogue on the most pressing issues shaping the Philippine economy.

“Even when we were doing a physical event, you could really see the people who are who’s who in one place,” Mr. Dy Tioco recalled in a previous anniversary report of BusinessWorld. “That is remarkable, that you don’t see in other business conferences. Even online, we continue to impress. Even how the Economic Forum has always been quoted and been referenced to by the business community.”

Aside from the fora, BusinessWorld has also developed other key programs to bring together the business community on a regular basis. The BusinessWorld Insights series brings together thought leaders, experts, and executives to share perspectives on the most relevant issues in their respective fields.

The series began in 2020 as a response to the pressing issues within the business community as it grappled with the crisis of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic and gradually stepped into the new normal.

“That (limitations caused by the pandemic) inspired us to create a series of online fora, to foster that bayanihan spirit of helping the business community cope and adapt with the new normal,” Mr. Dy Tioco previously said.

That year, the business paper held three virtual Insights conferences with themes ranging from macro scenarios for businesses amid COVID-19, lessons that could be used to thrive from the pandemic, and how the startup community can innovate towards a ‘better normal.’

Now, BusinessWorld Insights serves as the brand for BusinessWorld’s on-ground events for deep dives into certain matters concerning the Philippine business community, with recent editions having tackled improving the local healthcare industry, this year’s prospects for the Philippine stock market, and accelerating energy security in the country.

BusinessWorld One-on-One, on the other hand, is an exclusive interview series that offers deeper dives into the minds of industry movers and shakers, whether heads of government agencies or high-level executives from the country’s top companies.

“For all the events that BusinessWorld has mounted, it has been a continuing conversation for all industry sectors that are vital to our economic growth: from infrastructure, the ever-evolving digital transformation, sustainability, energy, MSMEs, leadership, and the generational impact on the evolving workplace. These events help keep BWorld track how much progress has been made and thus benefit us with a deeper analysis of issues we need to address,” Mr. Dy Tioco noted.

In partnership with The Freeman, BusinessWorld has also held the annual Cebu Business Fora, which has two editions so far. The forum aims to bring together policymakers, corporate leaders, sustainability experts, and development advocates to discuss how Cebu and the rest of the Philippines can progress.

The gathering’s first installment discussed “A Blueprint for Philippine Smart Cities” on November 2023 at the Belmont Hotel Mactan. Last year, the second Cebu Business Forum called for transformative action with its theme “Investing for Sustainable Development from Cebu and Beyond”, held last October at the NUSTAR Ballroom in NUSTAR Resort & Casino.

BusinessWorld’s evolution with Mr. Dy Tioco at the helm continued with the launch of BWorldX, a one-stop shop for BusinessWorld’s multimedia products, such as BusinessWorld print and e-paper issues, the Top 1000 Corporations in the Philippines magazine, Quarterly Banking Reports, BusinessWorld In-Depth digital magazine, BusinessWorld B-Side podcast, and the annual BusinessWorld Economic Forum, among others.

“BWorldX intends to be a comprehensive and accessible space that allows you to consume BusinessWorld’s outstanding content based on your preferences or interest,” Mr. Dy Tioco said in the platform’s launch during the BusinessWorld Economic Forum last November 2022, when it returned to an on-ground event.

Mr. Dy Tioco also emphasized that BusinessWorld is looking to collaborate with top consulting firms, research institutions, and leading brands and companies to develop impactful content and initiatives through BWorldX. These efforts aim to empower its readers and audiences while advancing key advocacies.

“In a vast digital space where various information abounds, our audience deserves a comprehensive place where they can conveniently see and avail of BusinessWorld’s reputable and informative content,” Mr. Dy Tioco said.

Moreover, under Mr. Dy Tioco’s leadership, the trusted Top 1000 Corporations in the Philippines magazine has started branching out into an online digital platform called BusinessWorld Top 1000 Premium, where users can view data with less hassle, in an interactive and visually appealing manner.

“The first of its kind delivered by a multimedia content provider, Top 1000 Premium carries up to ten years of Top 1000 data and brings all the details you need to know about the country’s leading corporations, conglomerates, and sectors in a seamless and immersive platform,” he explained at the platform’s launch during the Forecast 2024 forum.

Through steadfast leadership, a deep understanding of its audience, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, BusinessWorld has expanded its reach and preserved its reputation as the country’s most trusted business publication. As Mr. Dy Tioco continues to steer the paper forward, he reinforces the publication’s vital role in informing, empowering, and shaping the country’s business community for years to come. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz