Public, private sectors confer on enhancing PHL’s cybersecurity policies and actions in second leg of BusinessWorld Insights Cybersecurity Series

By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

Along with the rise of e-commerce, digitalization, and connectivity, there is the emergence of new threats and challenges. Recent reports suggest that the Philippines is an “attractive target” for global threat actors due to its shift to digital payments and heavy social media use. In response to these growing vulnerabilities, key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors have been working to strengthen the country’s digital defenses through dialogue and collaboration.

Taking the lead in advancing the national discussion on cybersecurity, BusinessWorld conducted the second installment of its three-part BusinessWorld Insights Cybersecurity Series on Oct. 22 at Dusti Thani Manila.

Themed “Legislative Frontlines: The Philippines’ Policy Space For Cybersecurity”, the forum tackled policy gaps, regulatory challenges, and the need for stronger public-private collaboration surrounding the country’s cybersecurity landscape.

In her opening remarks, BusinessWorld Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Jay R. Sarmiento raised the call for a nation empowered to defend itself against cyberattacks and other digital threats.

“Let us aim to identify immediate gaps, friction points, or contradictions in existing frameworks and propose harmonization paths to explore how private sector members can meaningfully partner with government in both rule setting and execution,” she encouraged.

Ms. Sarmiento also acknowledged the government’s commitment to advancing the country’s digital security agenda.

“​​We recognize how much the government takes cybersecurity seriously with the adoption of the National Cybersecurity Plan 2023–2028 (NCSP) as the country’s integrated blueprint for digital defense. Like any ambitious plan, the NCSP, along with our existing cybersecurity policies, faces the test of execution,” she said.

PPP for cybersecurity

Gogolook Country Head and General Mel Migrino, Theos Cyber Solution CEO Paul Jackson, Fortinet Philippines System Engineering Manager Napoleon S. Castillo, and Scam Watch Philippines Co-founder & Co-lead Convenor Jocel De Guzman composed the expert panel for the first discussion of the Insights forum themed “Strengthening Public-Private Partnerships for Cybersecurity.”

Moderated by BusinessWorld Corporate Editor Arjay L. Balinbin, the panel discussion delved into various issues that need government and private sector collaboration, including threat intelligence and collaboration, artificial intelligence (AI) in cybersecurity, policy and governance, as well as consumer protection and advocacy.

Opening the discussion, Mr. Castillo emphasized that closer coordination between the government and private organizations is essential to improving the country’s overall cyber resilience. He pointed out that better mechanisms for sharing data and insights would allow faster and more effective responses to threats.

“One interesting thing that I’ve seen in the NCSP is the mandate for the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) to put up a national security operations center. If this happens, this will be a very good thing for threat intelligence sharing,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ms. Migriño of Gogolook noted that while AI has given rise to more sophisticated scams, it has also enabled organizations to detect and prevent threats with greater precision. She stressed that harnessing AI responsibly is key to building trust and keeping digital users safe.

“On the good side of things, all of the anti-scam solutions that we have are actually powered by AI. That’s the reason why we can do better in terms of prediction,” she shared.

For Mr. Jackson, strengthening cybersecurity in the Philippines requires ensuring that these frameworks are effectively implemented at all levels. He observed that while the national strategies are sound, there is still a gap between planning and execution, particularly among frontline practitioners.

“At the strategic level, I think we are doing well. Getting it to trickle down to those doing the hands-on work [is where we need improvement],” he remarked.

Concluding the discussion, Mr. De Guzman underscored the importance of sincerity and empathy in cybersecurity advocacy. He reminded both government agencies and private institutions that protecting consumers should be rooted in genuine concern.

“If you have an advocacy to protect your customers, don’t do it for your KPIs (key performance indicators). You have to have a sincere reason to help them,” he said.

The next big cyberattack

Themed “Threat Intelligence and Incident Response: Are We Ready for the Next Big Cyberattack?”, the second panel discussion gathered insights from Huawei Philippines Head of Public Policy Atty. Elias Omar Sana, GCash Chief Information Security Officer Miguel Geronilla, Meralco Privacy Incident Management Head Aileen Jade K. Gamboa, and Cybercrime Investigation And Coordinating Center Investigation Agent IV Arnold C. Gundran.

Conversations on this panel focused on regulations and readiness, protecting critical infrastructure, balancing innovation and data privacy, and strengthening enforcement and policy, with TV5 News Anchor Jester C. Delos Santos as the moderator.

Kicking off the discussion, Atty. Sana emphasized the importance of balancing regulation with accountability among service providers. While laws are essential in guiding cybersecurity frameworks, he noted that it is equally important for companies to take proactive measures in safeguarding their systems and customers.

“Why is there a sense that we need to regulate each and every app, each and every system? Wouldn’t it be more realistic to consider that it’s in the interest of service providers to protect their customers?” he said.

From the financial technology sector, Mr. Geronilla warned that the scale and reach of future cyberattacks could extend beyond isolated incidents, potentially disrupting critical services nationwide.

“When we think about the ‘Big One,’ [threat in our cybersecurity,] it’s going to be a bit more broad, but the effects will be on a national level, rather than just hitting Manila,” he said.

Ms. Gamboa shared how Meralco leverages automation and AI to improve efficiency, but with careful consideration to ensure that technology serves both operational and ethical goals.

“In Meralco, we invest in these tools, AI and automation, but we add a series of evaluations on how these tools can work for us so that the tools will really work for us and vice versa,” she explained.

Wrapping up the discussion, Mr. Gundran emphasized the need to update and strengthen the enforcement of existing cybersecurity laws. He noted that while the Philippines already has sufficient legislation in place, some policies are outdated and must evolve alongside emerging digital threats.

“Honestly speaking, there are enough laws, but some laws are already outdated. So, one thing that we are advocating is the updating of some laws,” he said.

Further discussions

In between these discussions was a presentation by Joseph Tan, Senior Business Consultant for Cybersecurity, Business Solutions Consulting for Globe Business. Mr. Tan’s presentation highlighted the benefits of having cyber threat intel as well as the need for new technologies for his speech with the theme “The Inevitable Security Breach and Beyond: Respond with Precision, Anticipate with Intelligence.”

“At Globe, it is our moral obligation to keep pushing for new technologies. And what we are looking at right now, we are actually introducing silent network authentication,” he said.

To conclude the forum, DITO CME Ventures, Inc., Head of Technical Consulting and Data Privacy and Protection Officer Julian Louie Singson shared possible resolutions to make cyberspace safer for Filipinos.

The task ahead is very complex, but it is also clear: to build a digital Philippines that is open to innovation, grounded in trust and resilient against threats.

