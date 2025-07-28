By Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz, Special Features and Content Writer

Since its creation 46 years ago, the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) has been instrumental in connecting Filipinos across the archipelago by regulating the Philippines’ telecommunications and broadcast sectors. As the quasi-judicial and regulatory agency primarily responsible for these sectors, the NTC has operated to ensure the delivery of reliable, accessible, and affordable communication services to the Filipino public.

Established in 1979 pursuant to Executive Order No. 546, the commission was originally tasked to focus on the supervision of radio and television broadcast stations, cable television (CATV), and pay television. However, due to technological advancements and the ever-expanding nature of communications, the NTC was given regulatory responsibilities, including the overseeing of public telecommunications services, the management of the Philippine radio spectrum, and the authority to regulate the installation, operation, and maintenance of radio stations for both private and public use.

By the end of the year, the NTC envisions becoming a world-class regulatory agency that meets the challenges of the digital world. In line with this goal, the agency continues to maintain a responsive regulatory environment for an effective telecommunications and ICT sector, adapting policies and frameworks to support innovation, foster healthy industry competition, and promote digital inclusion across the country.

Perhaps the best example of this mission is the agency’s role in shaping a more competitive and inclusive telecommunications market. For years, the Philippine telco industry was dominated by two corporations, as there was a lack of competition from local players and the hesitance of foreign giants to compete due to restrictions on foreign ownership.

However, in 2021, DITO Telecommunity entered the market, initially launching in only 17 cities. Backed by a strong commitment to innovation, infrastructure investment, and customer-centric service, DITO’s entry signaled the end of the duopoly and ushered in a new era of improved internet connectivity and telco services in the Philippines.

DITO’s entry was made possible partly through the regulatory support of the NTC, which created the enabling environment for a third major player to thrive. Through transparent bidding processes, fair spectrum allocation, and strict performance benchmarks, the NTC ensured that DITO’s rollout would be both competitive and accountable.

“The NTC has supported competition and inclusivity by allowing DITO to compete in the market as a bona fide challenger and providing the regulatory support and guidance to the entire industry. The healthy industry landscape has allowed DITO to hit quite recently, the 15M subscriber mark quite recently,” DITO Chief Revenue Officer Atty. Adel A. Tamano said in an email interview with BusinessWorld.

In just a few years since its launch, DITO has rapidly made lives easier for millions of Filipinos through its services, expanding from its initial 17-city rollout to now covering over 80% of the population. This aggressive expansion is in support of the NTC’s advocacy of enhancing the country’s connectivity. According to DITO, the company now has over 7,000 cellular towers and a robust fiber optic backbone that allows the telco to deliver fast, reliable, and affordable services to a growing subscriber base.

“The government, most especially the NTC, recognized the importance of DITO’s mission and our desire to be true partners in nation-building,” Atty. Tamano continued. “They worked with us to ensure that we had the support we needed. Fast-forward to the present, DITO Telecommunity has solidified its position as the country’s fastest-growing telecommunications provider.”

Recently, DITO was hailed by the global analytics company Opensignal as the fastest network in the country, demonstrating its efforts in improving its services and highlighting its strategic investments in an all-IP network and 5G Standalone (SA) infrastructure. To date, DITO is serving 15 million subscribers ahead of the company’s target and in compliance with the NTC’s technical requirements.

“The pandemic gave rise to unprecedented challenges: the enforced lockdowns, the delays in the acquisition of materials and equipment, the restrictive work environment in the field, the health of our people, site acquisition, one of the cornerstones of building any telco network, became particularly difficult under these conditions, all these under a strict audit schedule,” Atty. Tamano added.

Aside from its rapid growth and network rollouts, DITO has also joined the NTC in its advocacy of making sure no Filipino gets left behind in the digital age. Telecommunications corporations in the country have played a great role in reaching communities in far-flung places that have long been overlooked.

“One specific initiative, the Sacol project, which was with the support of the NTC and DICT, DITO provided 4G service to the inhabitants of a remote island using microwave technology. This nation-building activity provided the island located in Zamboanga, composed of 14,000 Filipinos, covering four barangays, much-needed connectivity,” Atty. Tamano shared.

As a relatively new player, DITO sees itself becoming a major player in the broader national push for digital inclusion. According to Atty. Tamano, DITO’s mission is closely tied to pushing the boundaries of connectivity through emerging technologies, with regulatory support from the NTC making this possible.

“It is on the push for 5G and new technology. With the help of the NTC, we push new technology and new solutions for the country, such as redcap. With consistent innovations and relentless investment in network infrastructure, DITO continues to set new standards in the Philippine telecommunications industry,” he stated.

With consistent innovations and relentless investment in network infrastructure, DITO seeks to set standards in the Philippine telecommunications industry. The results from Opensignal’s independent analysis affirm DITO’s commitment to bringing faster, better, and more reliable mobile experiences to the Filipino people.

DITO also aims to democratize access to digital services by lowering the cost barrier. “We work to lower the cost of access to digital services and allow the quick, ‘cut the cord’ provision of internet services,” Atty. Tamano added, underscoring DITO’s focus on agility and affordability in reaching more Filipinos, especially those in remote or underserved communities.

With a shared vision and continued collaboration between the NTC and DITO, the transformation of Philippine connectivity will be faster, better, and with a much-needed emphasis on inclusion, innovation, and the promise of a more connected future for Filipinos.