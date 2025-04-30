Property management is an emerging industry set to make its mark on countries with a rapidly growing population, a robust economy, and a growing demand for housing and commercial spaces.

Consultancy firm Mordor Intelligence estimates the property management market size in the United States (US) to be $84.73 billion in 2025, and is expected to reach $102.79 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.94% during the forecast period. In the same way, the number of property managers has been increasing yearly. In 2023, the US alone hosted 296,477 property management firms, marking a 2.1% rise compared to 2022.

With a booming real estate sector and an oversupply in some segments in the Philippines, the stage is perfectly set for property management companies in the country to join the trends and innovations that are transforming the industry today.

Technology is always a factor to consider when speaking about trends. The advent of artificial intelligence and blockchain technology has unlocked new possibilities for automating tasks, securing transactions, and delivering personalized services in the property management industry.

Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformed many industries and has the potential to advance the budding sector through its ability to exploit predictive analytics, anticipate property needs, and optimize the performance of an investment property. Service requests or, worse, emergency repair calls, are also made easier by using AI property management tools, as the technology can anticipate these expenses and forecast the most cost-effective way to handle them.

Meanwhile, blockchain technology has been utilized digitally as a means to make administrative processes more convenient. With digital finance solutions already speeding up rent collections and streamlining record-keeping, blockchain in property management can provide tenants with alternative payment methods, and use smart contracts to create secure, transparent lease agreements. Additionally, it can help reduce scams both for tenants and managers, as the technology makes identity verification and even background checks a whole lot easier.

Another trend that has affected property management is the rise of remote work and virtual assistants in the country. A PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) survey in 2024 indicates that 27% of Filipino workers do full-time remote work having no in-person contact at all with colleagues, teammates, managers, suppliers or customers, while more than half of all Filipino workers said that they are currently doing hybrid work or have a mix of in-person and remote working.

This wave of remote and hybrid work can change the way the property management industry operates, as companies may employ the use of remote teams and assistants to manage rental properties. Tasks that used to require a property manager to be present may now be accomplished from a distance, and virtual assistants can reply promptly to tenant inquiries and requests, making things easier for all parties involved.

Building on these technological advances, property managers are also reimagining how spaces are showcased to prospective tenants. Virtual tours are becoming more and more common in property marketing, but the next evolution lies in augmented reality (AR), which transforms flat walkthroughs into fully interactive 3D experiences.

While AR-capable platforms already exist, their adoption in property management remains limited. Despite this, renter demographics are shifting toward younger, more tech‑savvy audiences, which leaves the entire leasing journey poised to move online. Eventually, the first search to the final lease agreement can potentially be a fully virtual process in the near future. This allows prospective tenants to place virtual furniture in empty spaces, tour properties at their leisure, and adjust finishes on the spot in real time.

Beyond technological changes and immersive viewing experiences, another key trend in property management responds directly to today’s economic pressures and evolving lifestyles. Co-living spaces and flexible leasing make the most sense for Filipinos looking to survive the aftermath of high inflation in 2022 and 2023, which has led to ballooned rental rates.

In many areas, rental prices have risen faster than what most people can afford, and changing lifestyles among renters are creating a growing need for more flexible living options and shared spaces. Property managers can capitalize on this movement by introducing flexible leasing options and collaborating with owners to retrofit existing properties to suit the needs of digital nomads, remote workers, and those seeking community‑oriented living.

Like in any other industry, sustainability is becoming a demand in property management with tenants and regulatory bodies pushing for greener living spaces. Certifications like LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) are gaining importance, showcasing a commitment to sustainability and drawing in eco‑minded tenants.

Additionally, water and energy conservation are also taking center stage. Energy monitoring systems and water-efficient fixtures help track and optimize usage, leading to cost savings on top of environmental benefits. Properties that meet these regulatory requirements and tenant expectations are positioning themselves for long‑term value creation in an increasingly eco‑conscious market.

As the industry forges ahead, property managers in the Philippines who weave together cutting‑edge technology, adaptable leasing options, and eco‑friendly practices can make challenges into opportunities. In doing so, forward‑looking firms will not only satisfy current market demands but also build resilient, future‑proof portfolios that allow them to take the mantle as industry leaders in the emerging real estate segment. — Jomarc Angelo M. Corpuz