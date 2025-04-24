Franchise Asia Philippines 2025, touted as Asia’s biggest franchise show and the country’s most awaited business opportunities event organized by the Philippine Franchise Association (PFA), is set to bring together aspiring entrepreneurs, seasoned franchisors, investors, and industry experts in one powerful convergence of opportunities and insights.

In celebration of PFA’s 30th anniversary, this year’s theme, “Building Success Together,” perfectly captures the essence of the franchising industry — an ecosystem built on collaboration and shared growth.

“It reflects the spirit of Bayanihan, where franchisors, franchisees, government agencies, suppliers, and service providers come together to support and uplift one another,” said PFA Director for Homegrown Franchises, Franchise Asia Philippines Expo Chair, and Potato Corner Chief Operating Officer Joey Alvero.

“In today’s dynamic and competitive landscape, success is no longer a solo journey,” he added, “but a collective achievement powered by trust, innovation, and unity.”

Due to insistent public demand, Franchise Asia Philippines returns this year as a week-long event, featuring the Certified Franchise Executive (CFE) program, an international conference, a one-stop-shop expo, and a host of business and franchise seminars.

Certified Franchise Executive Program

Franchise Asia Philippines 2025 kicked off earlier this week, April 22-23, with the prestigious CFE Program, held at the Asian Institute of Management (AIM) Conference Center in Makati City.

Aiming to enhance the expertise and credibility of franchise professionals in the global franchising industry, the CFE Program provides participants with in-depth knowledge of franchise management, expansion strategies, legal frameworks, and emerging industry trends. It also offers unparalleled networking opportunities with industry leaders, paving the way for business growth and global competitiveness.

Dr. Ben Litalien, a Georgetown University professor and a distinguished expert in global franchising, facilitated the event. He has over two decades of experience in the franchise community, with expertise in strategic planning, organizational development, and franchise system growth. Furthermore, he has developed and expanded multiple franchise concepts. He is also the founder and principal of Franchise Well, LLC, a consulting practice specializing in franchising.

Conferred by the US-based International Franchise Association (IFA), the CFE Program is an internationally recognized certification and is the gold standard in franchise management education. It is considered a mini master’s in franchising designed to equip professionals with advanced knowledge and skills.

“Thousands of franchise executives worldwide have accelerated their careers and business success after earning their CFE certification,” said PFA Vice-Chairman and Francorp Vice-Chairman Ma. Alegria “Bing” Sibal-Limjoco, who is the first Filipina to get the said certification.

Franchise Asia Philippines Conference

The Franchise Asia Philippines Conference is taking place today, April 24 at Function Room 5 of the SMX Convention Center, featuring renowned industry experts, thought leaders, successful franchisors, and businessmen sharing insights on current market trends, business strategies, and growth opportunities.

The Franchise Asia Philippines Conference specially curated the session “Consumer Outlook: Understanding Your Future Consumer,” which the PFA promises to be an enriching experience for its delegates, providing them with in-depth knowledge in navigating the shifting behavior of consumers and scaling their business game plans to remain competitive in the market.

The session will feature some of the industry’s icons, Dr. Dae Lee, founder of The Fourthwall; and Joaquin San Agustin, executive vice-president for marketing at SM Supermalls. They will cover essential key points, including emerging consumer trends in the Philippines and ASEAN markets; how shifting consumer behaviors are impacting the food, retail, and service sectors; strategies for staying relevant and engaged with evolving consumer demands; and anticipating the needs of tomorrow’s consumers, namely Gen Z and Gen Alpha.

“This event gathers experts and franchise practitioners from here and abroad to share global best practices and discuss what’s in store for franchising in the country and across the globe,” said PFA President and JFC Philippines Chief Executive Officer Joseph C. Tanbuntiong. “It is also an excellent venue to meet and network with top industry names. So, if you want to stay ahead in franchising, this is the must-attend event of the year!”

“This topic empowers businessmen to not only keep pace with these changes but also to stay ahead of it,” PFA Chairman and Francorp CEO Sam Christopher Lim remarked. “By anticipating needs and driving innovations, it enables us to lead with purpose and create lasting values for our business, built to stand the test of time.”

The conference will also give attendees the chance to listen, share, and learn from their colleagues in franchising during the Business Solution Roundtable session.

The conference is expected to equip attendees with forward-thinking insights and strategic approaches to stay connected with the changing needs of consumers and ensure that their businesses stay relevant and competitive in a fast-changing world.

Franchise Asia Philippines Expo

The main highlight of the week-long Franchise Asia Philippines is the Franchise Asia Philippines Expo, set to take place at the SMX Convention Center Manila this April 25-27.

The expo brings together hundreds of exhibitors in an expansive franchise trade show featuring business opportunities across various industries. From globally recognized names to exciting emerging concepts, the expo spans multiple industries — from food and beverage, retail, education, health and wellness, to logistics, and beyond. The said event will also showcase country pavilions from Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Taiwan.

Whether one is looking for food and beverage, retail, or service-based franchises, this event is the place to be for seasoned entrepreneurs who want to expand or diversify their investment portfolio and for aspiring business owners who want to be their own boss.

Franchise and Business Seminars

Concurrent with the expo, the Franchise and Business seminars at the Meeting Rooms of SMX Convention Center will be highlighted by seminars on “How to Invest on the Right Franchise” and “How to Franchise Your Business.” On top of these, there will be seminars on branding, digital marketing, finance, HR, operational excellence, marketing, supply chain, sustainability, and expansion tactics to equip attendees with the knowledge needed for success.

“Every topic is thoughtfully curated to address the most pressing challenges and emerging opportunities in the franchising industry. All the speakers are industry trailblazers and thought leaders, chosen for their expertise and insights that will empower attendees to drive growth, innovation, and long-term success,” said PFA Director for CSR & Inclusive Business, Franchise Asia Philippines 2025 Overall Chair, and Bo’s Coffee Founder and Chief Executive Officer Steve D. Benitez.

Entrance to the Franchise Asia Expo is free for those who register online. For complete event details and registration information, visit www.franchiseasiaph.com/expo.