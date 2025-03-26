Behind every doctor and physician is a compassionate heart and years of hard work. The medical profession is one that requires not only a deep technical knowledge of human biology, but a commitment to the arduous — often heartbreaking — work of preserving human life.

Unfortunately, the reality is that such dedication often goes unrewarded in the Philippines. It is a long-understood fact that Filipino doctors would rather become nurses abroad than practice their profession in the country.

Last year, Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa said the Philippines has a shortage of 190,000 healthcare workers. This includes not only nurses and midwives, but also physicians — the backbone of diagnosis, treatment, and medical leadership in every community.

In 2023, Senator Francis N. Tolentino called for a stronger emphasis for a more accessible health program, calling the doctor shortage one of the top priorities in the Philippines.

In his speech during the 93rd National Assembly of the League of Vice Governors of the Philippines, Mr. Tolentino stressed that the longer the country delays, the more the population of local physicians continues to shrink as many among their ranks seek better fortunes abroad.

“The current medical situation in the Philippines right now is below the threshold… there are more Filipinos being born than there are pediatricians,” he had said, adding that of the currently registered doctors, less than half are currently active in the local medical field.

“As of now, there are only four doctors for every 10,000 Filipinos. We barely have any surgeons. Only about 0.2% of the number we need,” he stressed.

In the same speech, Mr. Tolentino said the country needs at least “10 doctors for every 10,000 Filipinos” to have accessible medical healthcare in the country.

According to a separate report by BMI, a unit of the Fitch Group, the 2025 government budget will do little to assuage his concerns. Despite the national budget increasing by 10.1%, funds for public health — alongside other social services like education, welfare, and employment — are being cut. Public healthcare in particular will see a 3.5% decrease in its budget.

“The reduction in total health expenditure allowance will slow progress for the Universal Health Care Act, limiting market opportunities in the public health system,” BMI noted. “Significant cuts to the Health Facilities Enhancement Program and government-owned and -controlled corporation hospitals will reduce investment sustainability in the health system.”

BMI further noted that the increased allocation for the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), amidst declining health infrastructure and operations funding, will not support what is required to support the country’s growing population.

Rural areas will almost certainly be the most impacted. Statista noted that in 2022, the highest number of doctors were employed in the National Capital Region (NCR) at a ratio of one doctor to 14,000 people. Meanwhile, the ratio for midwives in the NCR stood at one to 5,000 people, compared to one nurse serving nearly 5,900 inhabitants in the rest of the country.

“Healthcare workers and professionals are necessary in improving the state of health in the Philippines. Despite the number of professionals getting their licenses each year, the number of medical workers choosing to stay in the country to work can be expected to decline in the following years, until better working conditions and higher wages are provided,” Statista noted in its report.

The value of health

The Philippines has long been one of the world’s leading exporters of nurses, but when physicians, too, are increasingly seeking residency or work abroad, it is only a matter of time before a critical point is reached. While this diaspora contributes to remittances and international reputation, it leaves gaping holes in the domestic healthcare network — ones that can severely handicap any future growth the country may see in the future.

The International Trade Administration recognizes the Philippines as an emerging medical tourism country, noting that it had ranked 24th out of 46 countries on the 2020 Medical Tourism Index with competitive medical service prices and English-speaking medical professionals.

The Department of Tourism has been quick to seize the opportunity. Last year, the department partnered with private medical services provider The Medical City to introduce tourism-accredited wellness spots in a bid to position the country as a world-renowned destination for medical tourists.

Currently, the global medical tourism industry is estimated to be worth $47 billion, and is forecast to be valued at upwards of $70 billion by the 2030s. Without adequate investment in medical professionals, however, much of that value lies beyond the Philippines’ reach.

The challenges are not insurmountable. Recently, the House of Representatives passed House Bill 10145, a measure which recognizes physicians collectively as fundamental pillar in a healthcare model that provides access to quality and cost-effective health services.

Dubbed the Philippine Medical Act, the proposed measure aims to overhaul the country’s medical system by strengthening standards in education and professional practice. It seeks to modernize and regulate all stages of medical training — from basic education and internships to postgraduate specialization — while also revising the licensure and registration process for physicians.

The Philippine Medical Act will amend Republic Act 2382, or The Medical Act of 1959, finally allowing foreign nationals who attended local medical schools and completed a year of internship to be granted registration for practice in the country.

While those who stand to benefit the most from the bill are foreign medical students, particularly those from India, it will nonetheless serve as a measure to plug the current shortage of doctors and physicians in the country, as well as raise the standard for medical education in the country, pushing the development of competent, ethical and globally competitive physicians.

The Universal Healthcare Law, which was signed into law in 2019, also was a big step forward. In a keynote speech at a BusinessWorld Insights forum in January, Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr., president and chief executive officer of PhilHealth, highlighted the sector’s recent successes year after its signing, saying that it represented the government’s commitment to strengthening the local healthcare system.

“Six years ago, this landmark legislation was enacted, embodying our shared aspiration for accessible, equitable, and quality healthcare coverage for every Filipino. It has made significant strides in expanding coverage to all Filipinos and strengthening local health systems to ensure access to healthcare,” Mr. Ledesma said.

Nonetheless, he acknowledged the serious gaps that remained. Many rural and isolated communities still face issues in resource allocation and accessibility of healthcare services. Mr. Ledesma said that there remains a need for building a robust healthcare infrastructure, including more hospitals and more modern equipment; as well as for supporting healthcare workers and professionals by establishing a strong support system for them.

“These dedicated professionals are the backbone of our healthcare systems and comprise the indispensable nuts and bolts of the National Health Insurance Program,” Mr. Ledesma said. “Investing in their welfare is investing in a happier, healthier and more resilient nation, one that stands ready to face any public health challenge with courage and competence.” — Bjorn Biel M. Beltran