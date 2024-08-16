Considering the prestige and symbolic significance of the Olympics as a global sporting event, it is no wonder that every country representative is celebrated as national heroes.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. himself, in recognition of the role the athletes play towards nation-building, moved to give the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) additional funding to support the preparation and participation of Filipino athletes in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Last June, President Marcos led the send-off ceremony for the nine out of 15 Filipino athletes representing the Philippines in the Paris Olympics.

“To our athletes: You carry our hopes and dreams to Paris, you also carry with you the banner of our nation that believes in you, stands proudly beside you, and celebrates your every triumph, and is with you through any obstacle,” he said.

“All of these demonstrate this commitment that we have to the advancement of Filipino athletes by equipping them with the tools and encouragement to realize their full potential,” he added.

The additional support is on top of the administration’s ongoing investments on sports development, such as a grant of P52 million for the preparation, training, and participation of Filipino athletes in the Paris Games. According to reports, this year alone, the government has invested P1.156 billion in sports through the PSC to fund the “advancement of Filipino athletes by equipping them with the tools and encouragement to realize their full potential.”

“We continue to rehabilitate our major sports facilities, such as the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex [and] the PhilSports Complex, to give our youth a fitting stage to improve and to showcase their talents,” said President Marcos.

“And, presently, we are finishing the National Academy of Sports System in Tarlac and the Philippine Sports Training Center in Bataan to train, to hone, and to develop present and aspiring athletes for future competitions,” he stated.

Naturally, there are also bountiful rewards for those who come home victorious. Alongside the personal prestige of their achievements, the inspiration they bring to countless of their countrymen, and the honor they bring the country on the global stage, winning athletes receive substantial incentives from both the government and private sector, equivalent to the significance of their success.

A prime example is weightlifting icon Hidilyn Diaz, who won the Philippines’ first-ever Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021. Her victory earned her over P50 million in cash incentives, along with additional rewards such as houses, condominiums, and lifetime free flights from the country’s airlines. Leading business tycoons like Ramon Ang of San Miguel and Dennis Uy, as well as various public officials, have contributed millions to her reward package.

The trend continues as Filipino athletes prepared for the Paris Olympic Games. Gymnast Carlos Yulo, who secured the country’s first double gold medals, and bronze-winning boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio, have already been promised significant rewards.

Under Republic Act 10699, which outlines the benefits for national athletes and coaches, Mr. Yulo is entitled to P20 million for his double-gold feat, while silver and bronze medalists receive P5 million and P2 million, respectively.

Mr. Marcos further announced during a Heroes’ Welcome at the Malacañan Palace that Mr. Yulo would receive an additional P20 million, with P2 million each for Misses Villegas and Petecio, and P1 million for each Filipino Olympian in Paris. The athletes’ coaches will also be awarded P500,000.

The House of Representatives has also pledged its support, promising Mr. Yulo P6 million for his Olympic win, along with an additional P8.010 million from contributions by House members. The bronze medalists received P4 million each, including contributions and prior rewards. Other Filipino Olympians were granted P1 million each.

Local governments and private companies have also joined in. The City of Manila will reward Mr. Yulo, a Malate native, with P2 million; while EJ Obiena, born and raised in Tondo and finishing fourth in pole vault in Paris 2024, will receive P500,000. The Philippine Olympic Committee is offering houses and lots to gold medalists; while Megaworld is gifting Yulo a fully furnished three-bedroom unit in McKinley Hill, valued at P32 million, along with a P3-million cash prize.

Further incentives for Mr. Yulo include P5 million from ArenaPlus, a house and lot in Nasugbu, Batangas worth P6 million from Century Properties Group, and P3 million from Bounty Fresh Group Holdings Inc. Philippine Airlines has awarded him 150,000 Mabuhay Miles per year for life, while Cebu Pacific is offering each Filipino Olympian 28 local and international flights for free.

Other notable rewards include a Toyota Land Cruiser Prado from Toyota Motors Philippines, lifetime free buffets from Vikings, lifetime free food and drinks from Tipsy Pig, and a range of other benefits from various companies, such as free furniture, engineering design services, and even free gastrointestinal consultations. Mr. Yulo will also receive a digital steel security vault from Honeywell Safes Philippines and Tupperware products worth P1 million. — Bjorn Biel M. Beltran