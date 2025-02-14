Marking six years today in delivering housing solutions to Filipinos, especially in marginalized communities, the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) has been instrumental in developing strong shelters that build up thriving communities in the Philippines.

Established in 2019, the DHSUD has the mission to develop and regulate housing projects across the country. It is specifically tasked with ensuring that the basic housing needs of all Filipino families are met. It oversees housing policies, housing programs, urban planning and development.

The DHSUD has emerged from the Housing and Urban Development Coordinating Council (HUDCC), a government agency that coordinates government shelter activities; and the Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB), which regulates housing and development. The department also oversees the country’s key shelter agencies, such as the National Housing Authority, Pag-IBIG Fund, Social Housing Financing Corp., and the National Home Mortgage Finance Corp.

As it contributes to preparing an environment for a thriving economy, the DHSUD works to advance housing and urban development by providing quality, affordable housing that revitalizes communities and supports sustainable, healthy, and safe living environments for Filipino families.

The previous year marked another significant chapter for the department as it continues to implement successful initiatives for further strengthening housing in the country. Among these efforts, the DHSUD is actively pushing the national housing program more effectively. Also known as the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing Program, or 4PH, this initiative is aimed at delivering socialized housing solutions to low-income families.

According to the DHSUD secretary, the 4PH Program is designed to address housing backlogs by providing decent, safe, and affordable housing units for Filipinos. Launched in 2022, 4PH is a flagship program that includes the DHSUD, the local government units (LGUs), government financial institutions (GFIs), housing stakeholders, private banks, developers, and contractors.

“4PH is the formula we have developed to solve our housing backlog. We just need to find a way to speed up the process and maximize government resources,” DHSUD Secretary Jose Rizalino L. Acuzar previously said in mixed English and Filipino.

“Our government is focused on providing Filipinos with good housing, which are now right within our reach. The construction of such housing is expected to be completed in two-and-a-half years, and you will be able to see it all over the country,” the secretary added.

Last year, the department kicked off the distribution of 4PH Program’s first batch of housing units under the 4PH Program to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Palayan City, Nueva Ecija. According to the DHSUD, this initiative is centered on building vertical housing or condominium developments on government-owned land to benefit a large number of Filipinos.

Additionally, the agency has also partnered with the University of the Philippines (UP) in efforts to provide affordable housing in sustainable communities. This partnership enables the DHSUD to build housing for the university’s faculty and staff in UP Diliman.

Furthermore, a total of 56 projects are currently under development in various locations, including Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Quezon City, Caloocan, and in other parts of the country.

Strengthening disaster response

The department has also been steadfast on providing shelter as a disaster response by means of cash assistance, loan payment moratorium, and assistance in relocating from danger zones.

The DHSUD’s Integrated Disaster Shelter Assistance Program (IDSAP) is a prime example that addresses the housing needs of Filipinos during calamity disasters. Launched last year, this program supports victims by providing them with cash assistance for those with damaged shelters: P30,000 for homes that are completely destroyed and P10,000 for those with partially damaged homes.

Moreover, when Tropical Kristine hit last year, the agency utilized P130 million to give assistance to disaster victims. It has also distributed housing materials and essentials to thousands of families and instructed their key shelter agencies to become lenient and pause monthly housing loan payments for its members in the affected areas.

“We want a dependable government under Bagong Pilipinas, and this program will ensure that the assistance we will be providing is holistic, from the disaster’s onset up to rehabilitation and recovery,” Mr. Acuzar said. “We want our disaster-affected kababayans to immediately receive the government’s assistance. They already suffered from typhoons, earthquakes… We want to alleviate that by fast-tracking the delivery of our services.”

Rehabilitating the Pasig River

The DHSUD was also tasked to lead the rehabilitation of the Pasig River. Aside from transforming the river towards improving its water quality and make it a vital part of Metro Manila once again, the rehabilitation project also aims for improving housing among informal settlers that are residing along the riverbank.

The first phase of the Pasig River Urban Development Project started in 2024, which includes a 500-meter showcase area, stretching from Manila Central Office to Intramuros.

With the DHSUD leading the Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development (IAC-PRUD), the project seeks to significantly improve housing, transportation, and tourism in the area. This project will include pedestrian-friendly infrastructures, commercial zones, green spaces, bike lanes, and water transportation like water taxis.

Other agencies also involved in the Pasig River Urban Development Project are the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

“Housing for squatters and informal settlers are currently being built. Take a look at the poor living under the Pasig River, it’s not a pretty sight. As they work on revitalizing the Pasig River, housing developments for those that will be affected are in the works, with at least 40,000 to 50,000 housing units. This initiative aims to ensure those living under the bridge and along the river won’t be neglected,” Mr. Acuzar said. — Angela Kiara S. Brillantes