The Ministry of Defense of the State of Israel through the Israeli Embassy in Manila donated 16,000 units of antigen test kits to the Department of National Defense (DND) of the Philippines to help its fight against COVID-19.

Israeli diplomats Ambassador Ilan Fluss and Defense Attaché Raz Shabtay turned over the antigen test kits to Secretary of National Defense Delfin Lorenzana.

“Friends support each other in times of need. Israel is a friend of the Philippines and will continue to assist and share its expertise in various fields. I am proud to deliver this Israeli assistance today to support the Department of National Defense of the Philippines in keeping this country safe and secure,” Ambassador Fluss said.

“The relationship between Israel and the Philippines, particularly the relationship between both defense ministries, is never as strong as it is now,” Mr. Shabtay said. “We are delighted to be able to support once more, in the form of contributing 16,000 antigen test kits, to help the Defense Forces of the Philippines in fighting this current Global Pandemic,” he added.

Israel continues to assist the Philippines in combatting COVID-19. In 2021, the Israeli government turned over personal protective equipment to the Department of National Defense and the Philippine National Police, two Israeli delegations of medical experts assisted the country’s national vaccination campaign and shared Israel’s local clinical guidelines for COVID-19 infection control protocols and hospital management. Israel also continues to share its experience and knowledge in emergency and pandemic response with the Philippines through webinars, courses, and joint meetings.

The handover ceremony was held at the DND Headquarters in Quezon City on Feb. 9, 2022. In attendance were Asec. Jesus Rey Avilla, Usec. Ricardo Jalad, Director Franklin Gali, BGEN Edgar Cardiñoza, Usec. Raymundo de Vera Elefante, and staff members of the DND and the embassy.