A Smart Mobile Sniffer, an “electronic nose” designed to detect toxic gases in real time, is moving toward field validation and pilot deployment after winning the Outstanding Science-Based Technology Solutions award at the DoST Inno.Venta 2025’s “Make or Break” Final Pitching Competition. The UST team, which is developing the product, was recognized on Oct. 24, 2025, at Batangas State University.

The Smart Mobile Sniffer can simultaneously detect gases such as hydrogen sulfide, carbon dioxide, and ammonia, and transmit data wirelessly, allowing users to monitor hazardous levels remotely.

Developed by a UST research group with Prof. Karen Santiago, Ph.D. as principal investigator, the portable multi-sensor device is designed for high-risk environments where air quality can change quickly.

“Our Smart Mobile Sniffer offers a means to transform how various industries monitor gases, making the analysis faster, more affordable, and more accessible,” shared Dr. Santiago, noting applications in manufacturing, agriculture, regulation, and environmental testing. It is also positioned to improve workplace safety, environmental compliance, and process efficiency.

Working with Dr. Santiago is a multidisciplinary team composed of research assistant Engr. Jhon Vic Bardos; product specialist Assoc. Prof. Jolleen Natalie Balitaan, Ph.D.; and consultants, TomasInno Center Manager Engr. Celso Noel Aban, TIC Assistant Manager Prof. Michael Francis D. Benjamin, Ph.D., and Innovation Technology Support Office Manager, Assoc. Prof. Michael Jorge N. Peralta. The team and the product development are supported by the DoST–PCIEERD and the Energy Development Corp. (EDC).

“After winning the Inno.Venta 2025 Pitching Challenge, our next step is to further improve and field-validate our Smart Mobile Sniffer prototype. We are also preparing for pilot deployment with partner sectors and exploring commercialization opportunities with potential investors,” Dr. Santiago said. “Ultimately, we want to make this innovation more accessible to relevant industries and communities that need reliable gas monitoring systems.”

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