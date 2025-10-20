Startup platform OnlyFounders has introduced OnlyFounders.fun, a new incubation model that allows aspiring entrepreneurs to experience being a “Founder for a Day” for Web3 projects. The initiative aims to democratize access to entrepreneurship and provide a more realistic testing ground for identifying and nurturing startup talent.

Through the platform’s 60-day program, participants can validate their projects in real market conditions as they go live. This process enables OnlyFounders to identify promising founders and ideas for further support and investment.

Founded in August 2024 by Mohammad “Moe” Iman, OnlyFounders has already drawn more than 220 committed founders and a waitlist of 28,000 people. The platform has also partnered with over 90 Web3 protocols and 40 industry leaders who provide mentorship and contribute to its learning ecosystem.

OnlyFounders positions itself as an alternative to traditional startup accelerators, which are often competitive, time-intensive, and limited in capacity. Its two-tiered system begins with OnlyFounders.fun, a permissionless platform that lets users test entrepreneurial ideas and launch projects in minutes. The platform also supports tokenizing existing Web2 businesses seeking to transition to Web3.

Designed to accommodate up to 100 founders per day, the platform integrates automation, gamified milestones, and public leaderboards to foster engagement. Over the course of the 60-day cycle, participants are expected to launch one to three projects, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in startup building and validation.

“A founder’s potential is proven through action, not a pitch deck,” Mr. Iman said. “OnlyFounders.fun is a place where people can test themselves, while investors gain access to ongoing deal flow with visible traction. It forces the real question: do you like the idea of being a founder, or are you ready to be one?”

Top-performing founders from OnlyFounders.fun are then offered a clear path to migrate to the next tier, OnlyFounders.xyz. This exclusive pre-raise platform is a structured, reputation-based environment for fund raising that uses AI to support and match founders with verified investors. Features include secure escrow smart contracts, AI-powered “Founder Agents” for pitch coaching and capital matching, and a comprehensive academy to prepare founders for raising capital. This layer focuses on “proof over pitch,” ensuring that founders with demonstrated traction and commitment get the attention and resources to move forward.

The OnlyFounders model provides a continuous feedback loop that benefits all participants. Investors have access to a high-volume, low-cost “top-of-funnel” deal flow going beyond unvetted pitches, with founders building active projects, leading communities, and gaining real-world traction. The success of projects on the OnlyFounders.fun platform contributes to a warchest that supports founders who can go the distance.

Moving forward, OnlyFounders intends to expand capacity to 500 active daily founders on OnlyFounders.fun, and on-board more than 300,000 verified investors into OnlyFounders.xyz, and launch the full mainnet fund-raising engine by mid-2026. The team is also preparing strategic partnerships with leading accelerators and blockchain ecosystems to extend its reach globally over the next 8 months.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.