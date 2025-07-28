The ASEAN Sparks accelerator program has entered its second phase, Catalyse, with selected clean energy and climate tech startups from across Southeast Asia now undergoing capacity-building and mentorship activities through October 2025.

Organized by the ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and supported by the Japan-ASEAN Integration Fund (JAIF) and Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Catalyse phase offers intensive workshops and expert-led sessions aimed at helping early-stage startups scale their impact and prepare for cross-border growth.

The program supports innovators in energy efficiency, renewables, clean mobility, and climate resilience. Startups in the Catalyse phase will also have the opportunity to pitch their solutions at the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2025, providing international visibility and potential investment linkages.

Following the successful completion of the first phase, Ignite, which engaged 40 early-stage startups in foundational workshops and mentoring, ASEAN Sparks: Catalyse serves as the next critical step in the program journey.

“Many startups in ASEAN face limited access to the support they deserve, making it difficult for them to transition from early-stage development to commercial success,” said Dr. Zulfikar Yurnaidi, acting manager of Energy Efficiency and Conservation (CEE) Department of the ASEAN Centre for Energy.

He added, “Catalyse is designed to address these gaps between the startups and the support from the whole energy ecosystem stakeholders. Another important goal of the program is to strengthen the capacity of local stakeholders to foster a sustainable climate technology innovation ecosystem.”

While Ignite focused on helping startups refine their business fundamentals and validate their energy solutions, Catalyse offers a deeper, more targeted accelerator experience for more mature startups.

Over the course of three months, selected startups will benefit from: extensive workshop sessions covering key topics from business strategy and market expansion to IP strategy and social impact; in-depth development with dedicated mentors, tailored to each startup’s needs; and the opportunity to pitch at the ASEAN Energy Business Forum 2025, where the 20 selected startups will present their solutions to a high-level audience of energy policy makers, investors, and industry leaders.

This second phase ensures that startups not only build on the insights gained during Ignite but also gain the strategic tools and exposure needed to scale regionally and beyond.

SparkUp is BusinessWorld’s multimedia brand created to inform, inspire, and empower the Philippine startups; micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs); and future business leaders. This section will be published every other Monday. For pitches and releases about startups, e-mail to bmbeltran@bworldonline.com (cc: abconoza@bworldonline.com). Materials sent become BW property.