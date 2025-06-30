FinTech Alliance.PH, the country’s largest and most influential organization of fintech unicorns, startups, and financial institutions, convened its 2nd Quarter Digital Industry Caucus and Manila Tech Summit Media Launch on June 24 at The Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

The event brought together key figures from the government, the diplomatic corps, and the private sector. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier delivered the keynote address, underscoring the urgency of establishing an industry-led fraud bureau to help build a safer, more resilient digital economy. She emphasized that strong collaboration between regulators and the private sector is vital in fighting fraud, building consumer trust, and driving financial inclusion.

“Continuing engagement with industry players such as the Fintech Alliance is crucial in fostering a shared understanding of risks, financial inclusion goals, and market conduct expectations. Moreover, cooperation plays a critical role in enhancing the financial system’s cyber resilience as it enables financial institutions to proactively identify, prevent and respond to emerging and persistent threats. The BSP will continue to support strategic partnerships among our key stakeholders for the purpose of strengthening financial surveillance, obtaining feedback on policy initiatives, and fostering dialogue,” Deputy Governor Fonacier said.

During the caucus, FinTech Alliance PH also announced the submission of a white paper to Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Henry Aguda and the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordination Center (CICC), outlining a road map for the proposed fraud bureau and positioning it as a shared responsibility of the entire digital ecosystem.

As part of its commitment to honor transformative leadership, FinTech Alliance PH conferred the BSP Governor Nestor A. Espenilla Jr. FinTech Leadership Award to four exceptional individuals: BSP Deputy Governor Chuchi Fonacier; H.E. Laure Beaufils, British Ambassador to the Philippines; H.E. Hae Kyong Yu PSM, FCPA, Australian Ambassador to the Philippines; and H.E. Ilan Fluss, Ambassador of Israel. This prestigious award honors leaders who embody the late Governor Espenilla’s legacy of inclusive innovation, regulatory disruption, and financial empowerment for the underserved.

The event marked the onboarding of four new member institutions into the Alliance: SnapWork Digital Technologies Pte. Ltd., TrustDecision Pte. Ltd., EmbedIT S.R.O., and Trusting Social AI Philippines. Their addition reflects the Alliance’s growing momentum and unified vision of bridging innovation and inclusion.

To cap the event, the theme of the 2025 Manila Tech Summit was officially revealed: “Forging a New Global Order: Risks and Opportunities Redefined.” Set for August, the summit is expected to convene over 1,300 stakeholders to discuss how the Philippines can lead amid global volatility and opportunity. It also builds up toward the Philippines’ official participation in the Singapore FinTech Festival this November, where the country will mount a national pavilion under the theme “Bagong Pilipinas.”

“This is our moment. As the digital landscape evolves, so must we boldly and decisively. From tackling fraud to promoting regulatory reform and global collaboration, we are proving that the Philippines is not just catching up, we’re stepping up to lead. Let’s move fast, build together, and show the world what a future-ready, inclusive digital economy looks like,” FinTech Alliance PH Founding Chairman Lito Villanueva said.

The event was held in partnership with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, with media collaboration from ABS-CBN, BusinessWorld, Manila Bulletin, Merger Market, Inquirer, PhilStar Global, The Manila Times, and TodayPH.

