YGG Pilipinas brought together last May 18 its Web3 community in Ayala Malls Central Bloc for YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip Cebu, an initiative to invite people to learn about crypto, blockchain, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Web3, while playing the latest Web3 games, meeting Filipino Web3 influencers and content creators, and seeing local Web3 e-sports stars in action.

International game partners and speakers who flew in from around the globe to attend the Cebu event included Simon Davis, CEO and founder of Mighty Bear Games, developed by Mighty Action Heroes in Singapore; Jill Keshyap, executive producer, and Martha Schoppa, game product manager of the Australian-headquartered Immutable Games Studio, publisher of games like Metalcore and Guild of Guardians; and Ganesh Hande, director of product, and Ratul Sathish, community game manager of SuperChamps, powered by Joyride Games in California, United States.

Mr. Davis of Mighty Action Heroes shared why he believes Filipinos and the Philippine Web3 gaming community are the future of gaming.

“About 2021, a lot of friends of mine were talking about Web3 gaming and crypto and honestly, I did not get it. Then I saw what YGG was doing with this amazing community in the Philippines, and that changed everything. You guys might not see it yet but you guys are the future of gaming. The way that all of us approach game design and game development is changing around Web3 and it’s all thanks to the Philippines,” said Mr. Davis.

This year, Mighty Action Heroes plans to organize tournaments in the Philippines and India to delve into the game’s competitive scene. In the tournament finals, champions from the two countries will compete head to head.

The YGG Esports Team was also present at the event with YGG Esports’ Team Captain Ian Dela Cruz, also known as Disi, sharing how he started his journey into the world of trading card games (TCGs) like Magic The Gathering, Hearthstone, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Pokémon to now playing competitively for Parallel, a sci-fi-based Web3 TCG. Parallel is currently available on PC via its website, Parallel.life, where new players get to start on Rookie Mode with a free Starter Deck.

In his opening speech, Department of Information and Communications Technology Region 7 Regional Director Frederick Dela Casa Amores underscored the positive impact potential for Web3 technologies in the Philippines.

“We are very grateful to the YGG for bringing this event here in Cebu. We are in full support of the YGG Pilipinas’ efforts in bringing Web3 and this emerging technology here in the city of Cebu, aimed at helping strengthen the local community experiences and providing opportunities to the youth and the youthful of Cebu by bringing these games closer to our shores. The YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip is not just a series of events — it is a movement. A movement that champions accessibility, transparency, and community in the digital realm,” said Mr. Amores.

Over 600 attendees, including hundreds of students from Sisters of Mary School, participated in the event as they excitedly joined giveaways and played games during the showmatches for Web3 games Sipher Odyssey, Mighty Action Heroes, Zeeverse, Mines of Dalarnia, Everseed, Parallel, Guild of Guardians, Rumble Racing Star, Arena of Faith, Petopia, and Superchamps Bullet League.

This was coupled with a vibrant Cosplay Fiesta with ARCHcon Cebu, featuring a mix of anime, comics, and role-playing game cosplayers.

YGG Pilipinas Roadtrip’s next stops are Ayala Malls Abreeza in Davao on June 1, Ayala Malls Capitol Central in Bacolod on June 22, and Ayala Malls TriNoma in Quezon City on July 14.