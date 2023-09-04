Franchising platform Easy Franchise announced four starting businesses that are the awardees of its Franchise Incubation Program, each granted P1 million worth of franchise incubation tools.

During its annual “Franchise Day” online franchise sale last Aug. 28, Easy Franchise announced the winners of its Franchise Incubation Program, namely vegan restaurant Green Earth Café, social enterprise Cacao Culture, tech-enabled laundromat DirtBag, and food technology company AllFood.

Based in Naga City, Camarines Sur, Green Earth Café offers a menu composed of what it calls Complete Health Improvement Meals (CHIME) that are plant-based and made with home-made sauces, dips, and dressings, coupled with a fruit and veggie smoothie. Customers can pre-order customized meals by contacting the restaurant.

“We’re excited about partnering with Easy Franchise in making Green Earth Café more accessible to all of you!” Green Earth Café said in a post published on its Facebook page.

Based in Davao City, Cacao Culture is focused on developing and promoting Philippine cacao and chocolate products. From starting out as a cacao seedling nursery, Cacao Culture has ventured to post-harvest processing and cacao product manufacturing and has developed a three-hectare farm. It produces and sells artisanal chocolate bars ethically sourced by cacao products, alongside other chocolate products.

In a post in its official Facebook page, Cacao Culture considers its win in the incubation program as a “sweet victory” that rewards its commitment to crafting exceptional chocolate experiences.

“Cacao Culture’s victory isn’t just a celebration for their team, but also a win for the entire Philippine chocolate industry. By shining a spotlight on local flavors and craftsmanship, they’re contributing to the rich tapestry of the nation’s culinary heritage,” the enterprise added.

Coming from Cagayan de Oro, DirtBag aims to revolutionize the laundry industry by enabling users to book their laundry, have them picked up and delivered after laundry via an app.

AllFood, meanwhile, is developing and implementing technologies such as vertical farming, hydroponics, and precision agriculture to cultivate nutritious food while minimizing resource consumption. In partnership with technology company AF Ventures, AllFood envisions to introduce vending machines that dispense fresh, nutritious meals and beverages.

“The reason why it is AllFood is it literally serves different types of food. It may be snacks, delicacies, ready-to-eat meals, ready-to-heat meals, or even your local cuisine in your different provinces,” AllFood Founder and CEO Felix Asuncion shared in an episode of the Hustleshare podcast.

Helping to start business owners expand and become the next big franchise, Easy Franchise’s Franchise Incubation Program offers end-to-end solutions and comprehensive support, which includes the development of their franchise package, gaining insights into their operations, as well as rebranding and marketing their brand. The grant given to awardees intends to provide them with essential resources to embark on a successful franchising venture.

Franchise Brand Awards

Easy Franchise also launched the Easy Franchise Brand Awards during this year’s Franchise Day. These awards aim to recognize collaborative and fast-growing franchisor brands that are making notable contributions to the franchising industry.

The recipients of this year’s Easy Franchise Brand Awards were distinguished in various categories, reflecting their exceptional contributions to the franchising landscape.

Among the awardees is Mister Donut who was recognized as the Franchisee Favorite for having the most franchisee inquiries and awareness.

Razon’s by Glenn secured the title of “Fastest Growth,” demonstrating the highest number of location and branch closures.

Meanwhile, H20MineralPlus earned the spotlight for “Franchise Management,” being the most active and sales-driving Franchise Management partner account.

In the “Up and Coming Franchisor” category, Churreros emerged as the winner, displaying the potential to become one of the franchise titans of tomorrow. This recognition was followed by The Paw Pad as the 1st Runner Up and Chicken Chingu as the 2nd Runner Up.

SariSuki claimed the “Digital Franchise Innovator Award,” which celebrates a franchise brand that has utilized and will continue to utilize digital innovation to develop their franchise.

As the first and only online franchise sale in the country, Franchise Day aims to make franchising more accessible to Filipino business owners and investors. Since its inception in February 2019, Easy Franchise has been helping interested franchisees to choose the right franchise or package that fits their needs.

Franchise Day

Running until Sept. 28, interested franchisees can apply for franchises online and take advantage of deals and discounts, with savings of up to P100,000 on select franchises such as Mister Donut, Ate Rica’s Bacsilog, Razon’s by Glenn, Aquaskin, H2O Mineral Plus, Cha Tuk Chak milk tea, and many more.

“Whether you’re a seasoned investor or a first-time business owner, the month-long online franchise sale presents a unique chance to access the best deals in the franchise market,” Easy Franchise General Manager Bubbles Lim said.

“What sets Easy Franchise and the Franchise Day sale apart from traditional franchise expositions and exhibitions is the ability to inquire and invest at the click of a button. Interested investors will have the convenience of exploring a wide range of exclusively discounted franchise opportunities from the comfort of their own homes,” Ms. Lim added.