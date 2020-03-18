Church-goers find new ways to gather on live-streaming platform KUMU

This month, live-streaming platform KUMU partnered with Favor Church to extend it’s mission to foster inclusivity and promote community by connecting the church’s congregation online.

Favor Church is streaming all five of its scheduled Sunday services live via KUMU. Users can now attend the services online and send virtual gifts which will all go to the church.

Established in October 2015 by senior pastors and couple James and Kate Aiton, Favor Church started out as a small community that gathers for prayer meetings inside a small condo unit. After a year, the community multiplied into a full-fledged church family.

“As a community, we are excited to partner with KUMU to bring our church experience to the world through this amazing app,” said Pastor James. “KUMU has such a positive and uplifiting social family that we believe it’s the perfect fit for our message of hope. This will make church services and content accessible to those who would never have the ability to step through our doors, and for us to reach and help many people. You’ve never seen church done like this before.”

“KUMU’s partnership with Favor Church comes in a very appropriate time when everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing,” says Mica Pineda, Kumu’s head of campaigns. “KUMU is thrilled to be Favor’s online platform in making church more accessible to its members and reaching other users globally in spreading hope and the gospel.”

















