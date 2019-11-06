How to find the right talent for your tech startup

If it works, why change it?

You can ask the same thing about finding talent for businesses. The usual path is employing an experienced HR practitioner who will carry out tried-and-tested methods of finding, evaluating, and eventually recruiting candidates. Does it work? Of course, it does. Recruitment practices have been in circulation within established companies for many years now.

However, it is quite a different case for tech startups who may not have as of yet specialized services, like recruitment and training. In its genesis, a startup would only have a few people in the team. Almost all of them are founders who are likely to be more knowledgeable in tech and product development than in human resources. The train of thought often goes like this: software/hardware idea––finding people to execute the idea––creating a minimum viable product––beta-testing the prototype––improving on the product––launching––and, eventually, sustained marketing of the product.

One of the first few problems these founders may encounter is finding the right people whom they can count on to bring their ideas to fruition. After all, these founders, as mentioned, may have more expertise in tech than in recruitment.