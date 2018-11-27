UP Engineering launches Engineering Opening Week 2018

Every now and then, you can’t help but wish you were young again. And in the midst of college stress, students often yearn for simpler times when dragons in castles were the worst of our problems. That’s why the UP Engineering Student Council, together with Mineski Infinity, Diligence Café, Head and Shoulders, and C500 Juice Drink launched Ever After, this year’s Engineering Opening Week with fun Disney-inspired activities, bringing students and the young-at-heart back to the comforts of childhood.

The Piston Cup: Sportsfest kicked off the week-long festivities with shouts and cheers as athletes from the eight different departments and institutes battled it out to win the title of Engineering Sportsfest Champion. Players participated in basketball, volleyball, football, and e-games tournaments. Who said engineering is all about the books?

For most days throughout the week, Save The Day: Service and NGO Booths were present to save the students and staff who needed their services ASAP! Booths included PhilHealth, PhilPost, PAG-IBIG, PSA, CCAP, CARA Welfare Philippines, Unionbank (EON), Mineski, and Encarnacion Salon who offered discounted haircutting services for hair donors. For the Disney fans, free screenings of beloved Disney films like Mulan and Moana played at the Engineering Theatre.

Exceeding Limits: Academic Fair happened simultaneously, featuring different companies and organizations who offer academic services such as scholarships, study grants, study hubs and the like. Those present were Campus France Manila, Embassy of Japan, Childhope Philippines, Earth Island Institute, UP Office of Scholarships and Student Services, Daniw Study Center, College Edge (Lauan University Center), Satoshi Citadel Industries, Grimalkin, and Denso. These companies and organizations, aside from setting up booths, also gave talks to give more information and insights on their services to interested students and faculty.

On the third day, MeeskaMouska: Organization Fair was opened along Osmena Avenue inside the UP Diliman Campus. Students, most especially the freshmen, visited the booths of almost 30 Engineering-based organizations to play games, win prizes, and get to know the different organizations they can be part of over the course of their college stay.

The following night, talents were showcased at the Seize Your Moment: Talent Show. Freshies and invited guests gave stellar performances, proving that the college is indeed composed not only of smart but also talented individuals.

On the second to the last day, Escape the Rabbit Hole: Breakout session was opened the whole day. Inspired by Alice and Wonderland, this game had players solving challenges and answering puzzles to reach the end and escape the rabbit hole.

And as in every Disney movie, there is an ending that will surely captivate the hearts of its viewers. The Engineering Opening Week 2018 ended with Unto Neverland: Culmination Night wherein the sportsfest winners and freshie bloctasks winners were awarded. After the short program, games, food, and free-flowing drinks were enjoyed by freshies and upperclassmen alike. It was definitely a great way to end the celebration!