QBO, Techstars launch virtual startup weekend to incubate COVID-19 solutions

QBO Innovation Hub has partnered with global investment and innovation platform Techstars to bring to the Philippines the Global Online Startup Weekend, a 54-hour virtual event aiming to help develop solutions to the challenges brought about by COVID-19 in the country.

The Philippines is one of the over 70 countries set to take part in Techstars Global Online Startup Weekend COVID-19—bringing together inventors, innovators, developers, and entrepreneurs with a passion to tackle the COVID-19 crisis in their countries. The event is set to take place over April 24 to 26, 2020.

“If you’ve ever been to a Techstars Startup Weekend, you know it’s one of the most thrilling 54 hours you can imagine,” QBO shared in their announcement. “You experience the highs, lows, fun, and pressures that make up life at a startup. As you work, you’ll meet the very best mentors, investors, and sponsors — all who are ready to help you refine your idea.”

The 54-hour online event is designed to provide superior experiential education for technical and non-technical entrepreneurs, connecting them with amazing mentors, industry experts, founders, and partners who are ready to help them refine their ideas.

Over the three days, participants will be using digital conferencing and livestreaming tools to select project ideas, build teams, meet with mentors, build their solutions, and pitch to a panel of global judges. Local winners will receive prizes, while the top 20 global teams will be invited to a Techstars Innovation Bootcamp—a three-day sprint in rapidly developing solutions and building companies.

“We are calling all developers, designers, marketers, nurses, doctors, students, scientists, teachers and anyone with an idea to tackle the challenges created by the global pandemic,” QBO said. “This is your chance to join forces with like-minded people in your country and truly make a difference.”

Application are now open, and will run until next Tuesday (April 21). You can go visit https://bit.ly/StartupWeekendPH for tickets and https://bit.ly/TGSWPHIdea to submit an idea.

Idea submissions are not required for purchasing a ticket, but are highly encouraged.


















