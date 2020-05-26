Navigating the curve: how to market during COVID-19

As the population continues to stay indoors in the hopes of flattening the COVID-19 curve, they are becoming increasingly dependent on the Internet for information and connectivity. Usage has shot up to 70% since the pandemic started, creating a huge opportunity for marketers to raise awareness on their brand.

But with heightened usage, comes higher scrutiny as well—with consumers paying more attention to what brands are saying, and doing, more than ever before.

Through the lockdown, consumers are becoming hyper-aware of corporate reactions towards the crisis, and are quick to drop their thoughts and criticisms online.

With such delicate conditions to consider, how can marketers ensure that they are communicating helpfully and respectfully?

Experts weighed in on the matter during “Staying Sensitive: How to Communicate during COVID-19”, a webinar organized by media production agency Near Creative, held last May 8.

Here are some of the insights they shared: