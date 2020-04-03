Local apps help fight against COVID-19

In response to the glaring gaps in our public health systems, the local tech community has banded together over the past few weeks to develop digital tools to fight against the spread of COVID-19. Here are a few you can actually download today:

ENDCoV was designed by a team of Master of Science in Innovation and Business students from the Asian Institute of Management. It helps users assess their personal risk by answering a survey that follows the Department of Health’s (DOH) triage algorithm and is consistent with the World Health Organization’s (WHO) latest surveillance definition of COVID-19.

From there, it determines the user’s health status and gives recommendations on next steps, such as committing to self-quarantine or getting tested for the virus. In addition, users can also keep information about the people they were recently in contact with and the places that they recently visited.

COVID Watch PH is a registration and contact-tracing app developed by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth). Aside from collecting real-time data through location services, it can also provide triage assessment and enable a COVID-19 patient to request for financial assistance with their hospitalization bills.

RC143, the official app of the Philippine Red Cross, tracks a user’s Exposure Risk Meter, or their levels of exposure to the virus, using artificial intelligence and the geo-location and sensory capabilities of a smartphone. It also sends a notification upon entry in a high-risk zone and allows the user to directly connect with the Philippine Red Cross should they feel they are infected.

All apps are currently available on Google Play Store.


















