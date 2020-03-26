Eastern Communications on why cloud computing is key to business continuity

The emergence of cloud service in the digital era is developing at an incredible pace. Locally, cloud computing is expected to take account for 13% of Philippine IT services market by 2020 driven by government agencies and SMEs according to BMI Research report. Businesses have started adopting cloud service which productively improves their operations and, soon, other companies will follow suit.

With the evolving workplace environment, cloud proves to be an ideal solution for every enterprise. Eastern Communications, one of the premier telecommunications companies in the country, lists down reasons why cloud can be an asset for your business’ continuity and growth.