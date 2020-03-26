Eastern Communications on why cloud computing is key to business continuity

The emergence of cloud service in the digital era is developing at an incredible pace. Locally, cloud computing is expected to take account for 13% of Philippine IT services market by 2020 driven by government agencies and SMEs according to BMI Research report. Businesses have started adopting cloud service which productively improves their operations and, soon, other companies will follow suit.
With the evolving workplace environment, cloud proves to be an ideal solution for every enterprise. Eastern Communications, one of the premier telecommunications companies in the country, lists down reasons why cloud can be an asset for your business’ continuity and growth.
Work flexibility
Cloud storage allows users to store files in such a way where members of an organization could access it anytime and anywhere. This offers significant help especially now that companies have started implementing a skeletal workforce or work from home arrangements for their employees due to the threat of Covid-19.
Businesses can continue doing their tasks from any location and conveniently access necessary data as long as an internet connection is available. Cloud allows employees to manage their workflows better with easier communication and team collaboration while accessing data from a central location. This can prevent organizations from halting operations even in challenging situations such as work suspension and calamity.
Cost efficiency
Simply put, businesses save huge amounts of money by investing in cloud storage services. The purchase cost ensures maximum utilization of budget on the needed software features of the business. Overhead is the responsibility of the service provider. This big cut on overhead expenses could be used instead for business expansion.
Secured data backup
Official work files contain a lot of essential information. From images to documents, spreadsheets, and presentations, it is necessary for businesses to keep a secure copy and backup of these files. It is not advisable for businesses to depend solely on external servers and drives or on printed documents for data storage since these are prone to data corruption. By storing data in the cloud, businesses are guaranteed file safety and data loss are no longer a concern even during uncontrolled environmental hazards such as natural calamities or accidents. Data will be saved safely in the cloud.
Data Protection
Through a virtual environment, cloud services provide protection in the event of primary operations failure. It does not only store data but also protects it from untoward situations. Cloud services offer ease of mind so businesses would not have to worry about permanent loss of critical data, like what Eastern Cloud-based Disaster Recovery provides.
Increased productivity
Cloud storage frees up spaces from resources such as desktops and servers. Having a clean, uncluttered, and well-organized workplace helps reduce waste while optimizing productivity. It is also useful for employees who work from home as necessary files would be accessible at the comfort of their home, making them as productive as they are when in office.
With the fast-changing business environment, cloud services make it easier for companies to access data and information more efficiently. It is also important to choose the right service provider for a reliable and satisfactory cloud experience for your business. Eastern Cloud is one of Eastern Communications’ latest ICT solutions offering world-class methods of storing and sharing company data and applications securely over the Internet, hence advancing overall business performance.
