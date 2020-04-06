4 things you need to consider before launching your incubation program

Your target market

Different groups have a different set of needs, so it’s vital to pinpoint which one you want to help. Crafting a program for women entrepreneurs, for example, might take a very different direction from one that’s catered towards students.

Opening your program to a specific startup stage only could also help you hone in further. Early-stage startups often have more time and are less choosy with activities. But they also have less business experience and need more guidance. Mature startups lie on the opposite end of the spectrum, already having a clearer idea of their needs but unable to commit their time to things outside their core business operations.









When QBO decided to focus their program on mature startups, they made sure that it would mesh well with their work life. “We didn’t ask them to go to QBO every week so that they could update us and attend workshops or seminars, since we knew that they have a lot of other things to worry about,” said Fallorina. “We didn’t want to give a lot of responsibilities to them.”