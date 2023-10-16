The X-PITCH competition, renowned as the “X Games for Startups,” recently introduced its top 100 startups for this year. Chosen from a pool of over 3,000 startups around the world, this year’s selection showcases a diverse and vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurial talent.

Among the semifinalists, 88% originate from Asia, while the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa collectively make up the remaining 12%. These startups are at various stages of development, with 53% in Seed/Pre-A, 40% in Pre-Seed, and 7% in Series A/B.

The categories they represent reflect the pressing needs of today’s world, with 39% focusing on digital economy, 29% on sustainability, 20% on healthcare, and 12% on advanced manufacturing.

Among the startups in this list, which is published at www.xpitch.io, five are from the Philippines. These are: AtoANI Agriventures, a Bohol-based social enterprise that produces and distributes fresh produce through its own farm and partner farmers; CAWIL AI Solutions, an industry-agnostic artificial intelligence solution that provides AI-driven business solutions integrated to web, mobile application, and industry automation; LESSTICS, a producer of construction materials made of single-use plastics; SACHI-Group, a manufacturer of biodegradable biobags made from cassava; and TANAW (by Samar Island GIS and Data Analytics Center), a project that uses augmented reality and virtual reality for digital city models in Catbalogan City, Samar.

All of them are nominated by the Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (DoST-PCIEERD).

X-PITCH 2023’s overarching theme revolves around “Accelerating Deeptech.” The primary objective is to foster innovation that not only advances technology but also contributes to the betterment of society. With a commitment to “Tech for Good,” the competition aims to harness the power of deeptech in addressing critical global challenges.

X-PITCH has a history of hosting pitches in unconventional locations, including skyscraper elevators, self-driving cars, and even the MRT. This year’s semifinals take place on the Singapore River, where startups will pitch aboard the city’s iconic bumboats.

The journey culminates with the selection of the top 10 startups from the semifinals, who will advance to the finals at the National Gallery Singapore.

The grand finale, scheduled for Nov. 9, will see the presentation of ten awards. The Deeptech Summit, a focal point of the event, will feature thought leaders exploring deeptech’s transformative potential in different industries.

“X-PITCH 2023 aspires to be a platform for deeptech innovation, bringing together outstanding startups from across the globe in the shared pursuit of groundbreaking solutions,” said K. Yu, organizing committee chair of X-PITCH 2023. “We cordially invite you to join us for the finals in Singapore, where these visionary founders will take center stage, contributing to a future where technology serves the greater good.”

Since 2021, X-PITCH has expanded its global footprint, reaching over 50 countries, engaging over 8,000 startups, and involving more than 100,000 participants. The competition has been instrumental in securing a total of US$2 million in investment prizes and over $38 million in funding for the winners.

Beyond the competition, X-PITCH’s global partners will provide a range of value-added activities to benefit the top 100 startups. These activities include market access seminars, pitch training, workshops, investor matching, and more.

Hosted by venture capital firm XCEL NEXT and tech media platform e27, X-PITCH 2023 is made possible through the support of Enterprise Singapore and A*StartCentral. DoST-PCIEERD is listed among the co-organizers, along with Block71 Singapore, BSSC, Cool Japan Fund, HKSTP, HUB.ID, KOVA, MDEC, TA, TINVA, TusStar, and VITTBI.