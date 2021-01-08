Solutions for pandemic challenges sought in Final Pitch

FILIPINO business reality show, The Final Pitch, enters its sixth season with calls for non-profit organizations, startups, and innovators that have new solutions to address pandemic-related challenges to submit their pitches to join the show.

Called the “Heroes Edition,” the pitches will be screened by Li Hao Zhuang, the President and CEO of FWD Insurance, and Vince Yamat, the Managing Partner of 917Ventures as investors looking for multisectoral business solutions and high impact advocacies will decide to donate, invest, or give grants to successful entrants.

Pitches for donations and grants must come from reputable organizations that have a specific ask for beneficiary communities such as medical frontliners, farmers, indigent communities, and displaced workers.

Pitches for investments meanwhile, should come from entrepreneurs, inventors, and startups that provide solutions and technologies to the country’s transition to the new normal. Sample target sectors include retail, transport, and tourism. Likewise, ideas for employment of both locals and displaced OFWs, and business solutions for MSMEs (micro-small-medium-sized enterprises) are also welcome.

Online entries and one-minute pitch videos can be submitted via TheFinalPitch.ph/application. Interested investors and corporate partners may also reach the show through submit@TheFinalPitch.ph or 0917-813-6674. For more information, visit www.thefinalpitch.ph and follow its social media accounts. — ZBC