The basics of creating a makeup routine

By Zsarlene B. Chua

MAKEUP is a fun way to express oneself: how one feels, their creativity, etc. It can also be very complicated, especially with the sheer number of brands, products, and options available in the market today.

So, if you’re a newbie who wants to build your own makeup stash, or someone who just wants to have the basics, here are some products and tips that can help you create your own beauty bag.

• Remember that good skincare is what makes a good makeup day

Yes, makeup can do magic: it can enhance and hide features but it can only go so far when you have a less-than-ideal skincare routine. I’ve noticed that putting makeup on without prepping my skin not only makes everything I put on fade faster, it also does not apply well (especially for face makeup like foundation and concealer), and sometimes makes my skin break out.

That’s why before anything else, ensure that your face is clean and prepped — this means putting on your moisturizer and sunscreen.

If you’re unsure what to include in your skincare routine, I’ve previously written a guide here: https://www.bworldonline.com/arts-and-leisure/2022/09/12/473719/how-to-build-your-own-skincare-routine/ .

• Start with a good base

I love hardworking multi-use products or products that simplify everything because they have more than one purpose. This is why I love tinted sunscreens or base makeup with SPF.

Tinted sunscreens like Belo Sun Expert Tinted Sunscreen (P450/50ml), Sunglow by Fresh Tinted Sunscreen (P329/50ml), blk cosmetics Universal Skin Tint SPF 30 (P499/30ml) are great options because not only do they provide sun protection, they also offer light coverage which is perfect for day use. Of course, if you’re someone who needs full coverage, there are also foundations that offer SPF.

• To conceal or not to conceal

A great concealer can fool everyone — even yourself — into thinking that you’ve had a full night’s sleep. It’s great for under eyes and skin concerns like pimples and hyperpigmentation. Such a concealer should be light enough and have enough staying power to last through the day.

My favorite concealers are from Maybelline because they tick all the boxes I want from my concealer. There’s the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser (P299/6.8ml) that does wonders for my often tired and dark under eyes. The Maybelline Fit Me Flawless Concealer (P249/6.8ml) meanwhile is more lightweight but provides decent all-day coverage.

• Pretend you’re wide awake with mascara

Mascara is one of my non-negotiables when it comes to makeup. A single swipe of a good mascara like Maybelline Hypercurl (P249/9.2ml) and the Vice Cosmetics x Anne Clutz SuperMegaUltraCurl (P295/8g) makes me look wide awake even when I’m really not and provides me the volume and length my Asian genes, unfortunately, didn’t give me. Mascaras are lifesavers.

• Get your hands on a hardworking multi-use palette

I’ve mentioned my love for multi-use makeup products — they’re great for simplifying routine and perfect for trips or in-office days when you want to bring products for a midday touchup but don’t want to bring the entire kit and caboodle.

Enter multi-use palettes. These are either eyeshadow palettes or face palettes. What I’ve learned recently is that eyeshadow palettes are very versatile: a basic palette like Squad Cosmetics Squadlet in Sneaky (P99) which has four eyeshadow colors can function as eyeshadow, bronzer, and even eyeliner and eyebrow powder in a pinch. The best part is it’s very affordable and small enough to fit even in tiny makeup pouches.

Face palettes like Careline Glow Getter Palette (P285) provide a bronzer, highlighter, and blush in one convenient palette. These colors are also great as eyeshadows. You can also get the whole shebang in palettes like the Careline Play to Slay (P320) or the PSJ x BYS Complexion Palette (P599) that already has eyeshadows and blush.

• Multi-use stains and tints for that effortless look

Complete your makeup look with a cute lip, plus points if the cute lip products are also multi-use. On a recent trip to the beach, I fully embraced the convenience and benefits of having multi-use tints and stains in my arsenal — they’re perfect if you’re going for that natural, effortless look (though it’s anything but effortless).

Generation Happy Skin Kiss & Bloom Water Lip & Tint (P399) and blk Cosmetics Water Blur Tint (P379) are mouthfuls to say but are the perfect products to use for that glow-from-within look. Just make sure you use the product sparingly and blend fast and thoroughly like your life depends on it, otherwise if you wait too long (like I did), you’ll end up with splotchy and patchy cheeks and lips.

(If you want something simpler, your regular lipstick also works as blush and I’ve even used mine as eyeshadow.)

• Start with a clean face, end with a clean face

The final tip I have is to thoroughly clean your face after a full day of makeup. No, a single face wash does not remove all the makeup and dirt that’s on your face. This is where you’ll need to double cleanse with cleansing oil or balm like the Biore Cleansing Oil (P349/150ml) or a micellar water cleanser like the Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water (P114/125ml) on a cotton pad before going in with your facial cleanser.

Zsarlene B. Chua is a former BusinessWorld reporter who is now a fledgling PR girl. She’s all about skincare, makeup, and video games. None of these products recommended are the writer’s clients. These are all independently reviewed and acquired products unless stated.