A BILL was filed Tuesday for the inclusion of dentists and medical technologists as vaccinators to speed up the government’s inoculation program against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

“With the arrival of more vaccines in the country, the swift roll out of the vaccine is needed for the efficient administration and prevention of possible expiration of the doses,” reads part of House Bill No. 9354, which will amend the recently enacted Republic Act No. 11525 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act.

Under the existing law, those permitted to administer COVID-19 vaccines are duly trained doctors, nurses, pharmacists and midwives.

The government targets to vaccinate around 70% of the 108 million population to develop herd immunity. Around 2.2 million Filipinos have been vaccinated as of Monday since the start of the vaccination drive in March.

The proposal was jointly filed by Representatives Angelina DL Tan, Jose Christopher Y. Belmonte, and Stella Luz A. Quimbo. — Gillian M. Cortez