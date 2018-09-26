Solar Philippines’ 4,550-MW projects set for grid impact study

THE Department of Energy (DoE) has cleared 12 power development projects in August, including six under Solar Philippines Commercial Rooftop Projects, Inc., to conduct a study on their possible impact on the country’s power transmission grid.

Of Solar Philippines’ six projects, three have a capacity of 1,200 megawatts (MW), a relatively big power output considering the scale of many of the recently approved projects.

Solar energy developer Leandro L. Leviste confirmed in a text message that the company is a subsidiary of the holding firm that he runs, which previously built solar farms in Tarlac and Batangas. He did not respond when pressed for details of the projects.

Two of the 1,200-MW projects are being planned to be built in Iba, Zambales. The third project is to be in Sta. Rosa, Nueva Ecija.

Solar Philippines also plans to build a 600-MW solar farm in Balayan, Batangas; 200 MW in the Maragondon, Naic, Tanza towns of Cavite; and 150 MW in Tarlac City.

Also approved last month was SMC Global Power Holdings Corp.’s 300-MW circulating fluidized bed coal-fired power plant. The subsidiary of San Miguel Corp. plans to build the facility in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental.

The other projects cleared in August have a capacity of 100 MW or less. These include: Sunray Power, Inc.’s 100-MW solar power plant in Capas and Bamban, Tarlac; and Isla Del Fuego Power Utilities Services Corp.’s 35-MW bunker-fired diesel power generating facility in Subic, Zambales.

The rest are Global Cleanergy Corp.’s 25-MW solar farm in Roxas, Palawan; Astronergy Development Gensan, Inc.’s 24.96-MW Pantar and Baloi, Lanao del Norte and Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur; and HDJ Bayawan Agri-Ventures Corp.’s 3-MW biomass power project in Brgy. Bugay, Bayawan City, Negros Oriental.

The projects cleared for grid impact study form part of the DoE’s list of “indicative” projects, or those that are in the permitting stage or in the process of securing project financing. — Victor V. Saulon