SAN MIGUEL Corp. (SMC) said on Tuesday that it will begin cleanup operations of Pasig River next month, with a target of extracting 600,000 metric tons (MT) of waste per year. “This is a very important environmental effort, and we want to do it right. Cleaning up the Pasig River has been a dream for many Filipinos, even our older generations, so we want to make sure our plan is strategic and effective. While we will use science and utilize modern technology, this project can only succeed with the cooperation of all stakeholders,” SMC President Ramon S. Ang said in a news release. A survey of the river’s topography and characteristics has been completed and more intensive studies are underway, the firm said. The cleanup is part of SMC’s P95-billion Pasig River Expressway, an elevated toll road along the river banks that will connect the east and west sides of Metro Manila. The project aims to decongest traffic in Rizal, Cainta and Marikina. Cleanup operations will be jointly undertaken by SMC with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and the Department of Public Works and Highways. — Angelica Y. Yang