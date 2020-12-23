Senator wants bikers, joggers exempted from mandatory use of face shields

A SENATOR called on the government’s task force against the coronavirus to exempt bikers and joggers from the requirement of wearing face shields in all public spaces.

Senator Pia S. Cayetano said a shield could drastically impair one’s vision and perception of space, which may lead to accidents.

“As a cyclist on the road, I know how important it is to be fully aware of your surroundings,” she said in a statement on Wednesday.

Ms. Cayetano said she already asked the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases to consider her stand and recognize the role of exercise in promoting mental and physical health.

“I also ask the IATF to exempt joggers from the requirement when jogging in open spaces, provided they observe social distancing measures.”

The government has made it mandatory for the public to wear face masks and face shields at all times whenever they go outside of their homes in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus during the holiday season.

Several local governments, however, have issued localized directives exempting bikers from wearing face shields. Among these are the cities of Pasig and Valenzuela in Metro Manila, and Iloilo.

The Department of Health (DoH) recently said it would consider exempting bikers from the policy because exercise requires increased oxygen intake. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza