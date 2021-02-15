Senate approves bill setting up regulatory regime for LPG sector

THE SENATE on Monday approved on third and final reading the measure seeking to regulate the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) industry. With 21 affirmative votes and zero negatives and abstentions, the chamber passed Senate Bill No. 1955 which sets the regulatory framework for the LPG industry.

Senator Sherwin T. Gatchalian, the bill’s author, said in a statement: “Ang layon natin dito ay siguruhing may pamantayan ang industriya upang maprotektahan ang kapakanan ng mga mamimili. (The objective of this bill is to serve as the basis for protecting consumer rights),” he said in a statement.

The bill seeks to establish the LPG Cylinder Improvement Program which will eventually remove unsafe cylinders from circulation and replace them with new ones to minimize the risk of explosions and fires for users of LPG, a leading cooking fuel.

It seeks to institutionalize the Cylinder Exchange and Swapping program to allow consumers to purchase refills by presenting any brand of cylinder. — Vann Marlo M. Villegas