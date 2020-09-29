Self-disinfecting face mask said to kill most pathogens, including coronavirus

Self-disinfecting Fine Guard face masks are said to kill 99.9% of pathogens upon contact, including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. This is according to Fine Hygienic Holding, a wellness group and manufacturer of hygienic paper products based in the Middle East.

The masks are made from a textile that incorporates patented virus control methods from Livinguard, a hygiene technology company. The effectivity of the technology was clinically tested and proven by the University of Arizona, the Institute for Animal Hygiene and Environmental Health at the Free University of Berlin, and the Institut für Textiltechnik of RWTH Aachen University.

Instead of chemicals, Livinguard technology uses positive ions to disrupt the negatively charged membranes of pathogens. Aside from being non-toxic to humans, this technology hinders pathogens from developing resistance to chemicals.

“What’s amazing with this technology is—after the virus and bacteria are dead, it falls away from the mask and the positive charges stay on the mask, ready to go for the next one. You don’t lose any of the power of having viruses and bacteria interact with the mask,” said James Lafferty, chief executive officer of Fine Hygienic Holding.

The masks have adjustable ear bands and are designed to fit snugly and comfortably on the face. The Fine Guard masks passed sensitization, irritation, and acute dermal toxicity standards by Nelson Labs, a microbiology testing center headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Two variants, the Fine Guard Comfort Mask and Fine Guard N95 Mask, are available locally. The former is reusable for up to one year while the latter for up to three years. Both can last up to 30 washes, using hand soap instead of detergent to retain the charge of the positive ions.

“We do not sell disposable masks. Everybody asks me why, and the reason is to be responsible. We will not help pollute our world,” said Mr. Lafferty.

The Comfort Mask and the N95 Mask cost P995 and P1,495, respectively. They are available at True Value; Armed Forces of the Philippines Commissary and Exchange Service military stores in Fort Bonifacio and Camp Aguinaldo; Rustan’s Department Stores; and Beauty Bar stores in Glorietta, Greenbelt, and Central Square.

Online, the masks are available through Birch Registry, Fine Guard Philippines’ flagship store in Lazada, Beauty Bar, and True Value on the MetroMart app and Lazada. They will soon be available on Shopee, Zalora, Watsons, The Marketplace Supermarket on the MetroMart app, and trunc.ph. — Mariel Alison L. Aguinaldo